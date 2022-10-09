Submit a Project Advertise
World
ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade, WindowsESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shinagawa City, Japan
  • Architecture : Satoshi Kurosaki
  • Videographer : Seiya Aoki | GRAFILM
  • Building Area : 50.79 m2
  • Total Floor Area : 98.02 m2
  • Site Area : 77.68 m2
  • Facility Engineer : Naoki Matsumoto
  • Constructions : Kimura Ryozo Construction
  • City : Shinagawa City
  • Country : Japan
ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. This small two-story, wood-frame house is tucked into a downtown residential neighborhood. The clients, a couple with minimalist taste and few superfluous possessions, wanted a private home on the compact lot that prioritized a spacious atmosphere over physically large rooms.  

ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Masao Nishikawa
ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 23 of 25
Floor Plans
ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Masao Nishikawa

The lot abuts the north side of a narrow road and is hemmed in by closely packed houses. To preserve privacy in this environment, the façade facing the street has no windows; all-natural light comes from a courtyard and clerestory windows. We used a rigid wood frame to make the most efficient use of the frontage. The gate-shaped frame avoids the need for load-bearing walls on the north side of the house, allowing for three windows to occupy the full width of that side, with a row of clerestory windows above. Built-in wall storage takes advantage of the shape of the frame’s posts, making the space functional even without additional furniture.

ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Masao Nishikawa
ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 25 of 25
Sections
ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade, Windows
© Masao Nishikawa

The most striking feature of the house, however, is the daylight. In the family room that occupies the whole of the second floor, the three north-side windows let in soft, diffuse light. Meanwhile, direct southern sunlight shines in along the sloped roof and is reflected off a wall into the room, brightening the area near the windows. This light filters through floor grating onto the first floor, where the bedroom and bathroom are located. In addition, light pours through clerestory windows running the length of the north side, casting beautiful gradations on the sloped gable ceiling, and ensuring that the kitchen at the back of the house receives adequate light.

ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa
ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Masao Nishikawa
ESPACE House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 24 of 25
North & South Elevations

By treating the entire building as a reflector, we succeeded in creating a separate universe of diffuse light that makes the rooms feel spacious and echoes the uniquely tranquil character of the residents.

Project gallery

