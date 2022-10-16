Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. House ST / LORENZATELIERS

House ST / LORENZATELIERS

Save
House ST / LORENZATELIERS

House ST / LORENZATELIERS - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse ST / LORENZATELIERS - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse ST / LORENZATELIERS - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse ST / LORENZATELIERS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Innsbruck, Austria
  • Architects: LORENZATELIERS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  670
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Martin Steinkellner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Heroal, Archicad, BORA, Quooker, Zebisch Küchen GmbH
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House ST / LORENZATELIERS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Martin Steinkellner

Text description provided by the architects. The long, narrow structure slips flawlessly and seamlessly into the superb property lot on the south-facing flanks of the city of Innsbruck. The structure swelled and took on the form of a capital "C". In the verticals facing northwards, the house remains closed in; in the other dimensions of the compass, however, it opens without the slightest limits - its panorama and closeness to nature are breathtaking.

Save this picture!
House ST / LORENZATELIERS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Martin Steinkellner
Save this picture!
House ST / LORENZATELIERS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Martin Steinkellner
Save this picture!
House ST / LORENZATELIERS - Image 21 of 21
Section

The sole aperture in the northern wall is a slit. The living room melded with the kitchen that opens up on two floors to sunsets in the evening - even a leap into the swimming pond beckons. At the far end, the wood-construction sauna cabin resides, harboring in its interior the age-old living room of the grandparents. A house for fun, a retreat, a refuge...

Save this picture!
House ST / LORENZATELIERS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Martin Steinkellner

Working rooms and children's bedrooms face the city center. The view from above provides a fifth perspective of the city. A single-width staircase divides the structure functionally into two parts so that the eastern sector can also accommodate two independent, small one-bedroom apartments for guests. This concept addresses widely reported experiences with family homes, which can quickly become overly large once the children grow up and move out. 

Save this picture!
House ST / LORENZATELIERS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Martin Steinkellner
Save this picture!
House ST / LORENZATELIERS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Martin Steinkellner
Save this picture!
House ST / LORENZATELIERS - Image 19 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House ST / LORENZATELIERS - Interior Photography, Closet
© Martin Steinkellner

If a family in a newly built house is capable of gently questioning, perhaps revising, age-old habits and concepts of living that architecture is able to accommodate after the house has already been forged, novel perspectives of stimulating living spaces suddenly reveal themselves, that is when "it pays off" to build a family house. That is precisely what happened with the builders of this house. The process is not overly simple, for it requires strenuous self-examination, perhaps even transformation.

Save this picture!
House ST / LORENZATELIERS - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Martin Steinkellner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LORENZATELIERS
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "House ST / LORENZATELIERS" 16 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990140/house-st-lorenzateliers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags