House ST / LORENZATELIERS

Houses • Innsbruck, Austria Architects: LORENZATELIERS

Area : 670 m²

Year : 2018

Photographs : Martin Steinkellner

Manufacturers : Heroal Archicad , BORA , Quooker , Zebisch Küchen GmbH

Design Team : Peter Lorenz, Giulia Decorti, Hubert Laiminger, Siegfried Gurschler, Wolfgang Rzehak

City : Innsbruck

Country : Austria

Text description provided by the architects. The long, narrow structure slips flawlessly and seamlessly into the superb property lot on the south-facing flanks of the city of Innsbruck. The structure swelled and took on the form of a capital "C". In the verticals facing northwards, the house remains closed in; in the other dimensions of the compass, however, it opens without the slightest limits - its panorama and closeness to nature are breathtaking.

The sole aperture in the northern wall is a slit. The living room melded with the kitchen that opens up on two floors to sunsets in the evening - even a leap into the swimming pond beckons. At the far end, the wood-construction sauna cabin resides, harboring in its interior the age-old living room of the grandparents. A house for fun, a retreat, a refuge...

Working rooms and children's bedrooms face the city center. The view from above provides a fifth perspective of the city. A single-width staircase divides the structure functionally into two parts so that the eastern sector can also accommodate two independent, small one-bedroom apartments for guests. This concept addresses widely reported experiences with family homes, which can quickly become overly large once the children grow up and move out.

If a family in a newly built house is capable of gently questioning, perhaps revising, age-old habits and concepts of living that architecture is able to accommodate after the house has already been forged, novel perspectives of stimulating living spaces suddenly reveal themselves, that is when "it pays off" to build a family house. That is precisely what happened with the builders of this house. The process is not overly simple, for it requires strenuous self-examination, perhaps even transformation.