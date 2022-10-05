Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. United States
  5. TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design

TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design

Save
TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design

TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, BeamTBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Interior Photography, WindowsTBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Wood, BeamTBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Interior Photography+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Brooklyn, United States
  • Architects: CKMS Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sean Davidson
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Interior Photography
© Sean Davidson

Text description provided by the architects. We were approached by a photographer to design & build their new studio in a Brooklyn loft that they had just acquired. The program called for a flexible space that could accommodate a variety of different studio setups. Formerly a residence, the space was subdivided into multiple smaller rooms. Given the abundance of natural daylight from windows on 3 sides of the property and 2 boarded-over skylights, we were able to see the potential of the space if it were to be opened up with as few permanent divisions as possible.

Save this picture!
TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Sean Davidson
Save this picture!
TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Interior Photography, Countertop, Kitchen, Lighting
© Sean Davidson

We distilled the smaller programmed rooms into two 10-foot cubes and placed them in opposing corners at either end of the space. To allow for maximum flexibility we designed a mobile living room, which could be reconfigured and moved into any part of the studio necessary to accommodate the various setups.

Save this picture!
TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Wood, Beam
© Sean Davidson
Save this picture!
TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Image 21 of 21
Floor plan

In homage to the Brooklyn loft, we sourced locally recycled wooden joists, abundant in the New York building stock, and fashioned them into wide-plank 12-foot-long floorboards, each 4-inch-thick beam was able to yield 3 individual floor boards, which were tongue-and-grooved onsite and installed by our local wood flooring specialists.

Save this picture!
TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Interior Photography
© Sean Davidson
Save this picture!
TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Interior Photography
© Sean Davidson

As a practice, we are focused on sourcing whatever we can locally, upcycling materials where possible, and celebrating the local architectural heritage. We are also committed to material experimentation, in this instance for example we knew we wanted cement as the finish for the bathrooms since we felt like it complimented the existing raw material palette, but we wanted to see how the same material could have opposing surface qualities, so we experimented with rough sprayed-on mortar cement for the ceiling and smooth hand-cast cement tiles on the floors and walls, the sinks were cast on-site in custom made molds built-to-size using a cement impregnated with fiberglass fibers and various bonding agents, all 3 material variations were pigmented the same color to accentuate their difference.

Save this picture!
TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design - Interior Photography, Table
© Sean Davidson

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CKMS Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "TBSP Photography Studio / CKMS Design" 05 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990082/tbsp-photography-studio-ckms-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream