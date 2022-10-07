Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Japan
  5. RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects

RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects

Save
RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects

RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, ChairRW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsRW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, LightingRW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Shiga, Japan
  • Architects: FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  293
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Norihito Yamaguchi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  VORWERK
  • Lead Architect : Kouichi Kimura
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Norihito Yamaguchi

Text description provided by the architects. The project was for a Shiga-based cloud vendor to move their office. Their new office was planned on the 1st floor of the building that is directly connected with JR Otsu station. The client requested an office which would stimulate communications further between employees who spend most of the time there, and would also deliver innovations.

Save this picture!
RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Chair
© Norihito Yamaguchi

Based on the request, the following three spaces were planned in addition to the working space, in order to cope with diverse working practices:
- Lounge space; used for internal/external meetings,
- Relaxing space; used to enhance communications, and
- Meditation space; used to soothe stress.

Save this picture!
RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Column
© Norihito Yamaguchi
Save this picture!
RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Image 19 of 19
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography
© Norihito Yamaguchi
Save this picture!
RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© Norihito Yamaguchi

These spaces are connected through circular flows that are designed to induce creative work practices. The clear sightline and the uneven height of the ceiling and floor levels have added individuality and variation to each space. The sequence that is developed as you move between spaces, the scenes that are colored with lime green, the fantastical illumination of the neon art, and the natural light that shines in from the narrow opening - all of which stimulate sensitivity and creativity.

Save this picture!
RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Door
© Norihito Yamaguchi

For the interior, lots of green plants and earth colors have been introduced to feel nature. The soft and gentle materials of the curtains and fabrics have been utilized together with the hard-looking steel and tiles, creating a contemporary atmosphere. Enhancement of office design fosters employees’ creativity and also promotes branding effects. This project made me reconsider the value and importance of design.

Save this picture!
RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Norihito Yamaguchi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shiga, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan
Cite: "RW-Office / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects" 07 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989977/rw-office-form-kouichi-kimura-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags