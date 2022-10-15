Submit a Project Advertise
World
Council House Renovation / VATRAA

Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, BeamCouncil House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Beam, WindowsCouncil House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, BeamCouncil House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Handrail+ 41

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Bermondsey, United Kingdom
  • Architects: VATRAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jim Stephenson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Astro Lighting, Boen, Foscarini
  • Structural Engineer : Structurehaus
Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. The project turns an 80 sqm ex-council house into a home with a distinctive character, now proud to tell its story through space, light and materials. The tight budget constraints and the old building's unappealing character were seen as catalysts for practical, creative solutions.

Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography
© Jim Stephenson
Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Beam, Windows
© Jim Stephenson
Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Image 38 of 41
Plan - Ground Floor Before & After

Sustainability and cost reduction came hand in hand. Reducing waste and minimising cost required a surgeon-like approach, first investigating the existing structure to remove the unnecessary parts only while keeping any new additions to a minimum. As a result, the design was stripped to its essentials.

Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Beam
© Jim Stephenson
Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Jim Stephenson
Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Image 41 of 41
Section Before & After

The original structural joists are now exposed to resurrect the spirit of the old house, bringing authenticity and time into the design. By opening up the entrance lobby to the pitched roof, a tall volume now occupies the core of the house, making a tight space feel grand and inviting.

Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Jim Stephenson
Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Jim Stephenson
Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Image 39 of 41
Plan - First Floor Before & After

To highlight the qualities of space, light and textures, the finishes spectrum is limited to only three, complementary materials. White painted ceiling joists, and whitewashed oak flooring are tied together by a plaster finish that reacts in the presence of natural light. The solid oak furniture completes the composition through warm textures and crafted details.

Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Jim Stephenson
Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam
© Jim Stephenson

Respectful of the appearance of the council estate, the house is humble on the outside, while leaving the surprise for the inside. Sustainability did not come with artificial measures but with practical solutions that gave a new life to a disregarded building. The result demonstrates that, if fully embraced, the constraints and specifics of the project can lead to surprising solutions grounded in the actual context we operate in.

Council House Renovation / VATRAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Jim Stephenson

Project gallery

About this office
VATRAA
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom
