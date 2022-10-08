Submit a Project Advertise
  Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA

Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA

Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA

Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Stairs
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Adaptive Reuse, Extension
Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, United Kingdom
  • Architects: VATRAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  147
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Boen, CPHart, Foscarini, Viabizzuno
  • Structural Engineer : Mbp
  • Der After : 28.06 kgCO2/m2
  • Der Before : 47.29 kgCO2/m2
  • Dfee After : 86.98 kWh/m2/hr
  • Dfee Before : 172.65 kWh/m2/hr
  • Annual Co2 Emissions After (147 Sqm) : 3.1 tonnes
  • Annual Co2 Emissions Before (60 Sqm) : 3.1 tonnes
  • City : Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea
  • Country : United Kingdom
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of VATRAA

Text description provided by the architects. The client, a family of three, started the project as a property developer. Halfway through the design, they loved it so much that they decided to make it their own house. While not forgetting the investment factor (maximising the floor space was a must), we dove deep into understanding their personalities. Exploring their interest in spirituality and meditation, we agreed that the house should become their private sanctuary - protective, calm and serene. As a result, the house became an atmospheric journey, from the secluded basement to the vibrant first floor, orchestrated around dichotomies as dark-light, calm-vibrant, warm-cold or intimate-exposed.

Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography
Courtesy of VATRAA
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Image 31 of 35
Plan - Ground Floor
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs
Courtesy of VATRAA

Site constraints. The project is an example of working within tight space constraints. Bordered on all sides by other studios and the back gardens of taller properties, the studio had no windows to the ground floor, with the only natural light coming through the top roof. It became clear that the outside limitations would push the design towards an introverted approach. Adding four bedrooms and an additional 87 sqm internal area while maximising natural light was an almost impossible challenge.

Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Stairs
Courtesy of VATRAA
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
Courtesy of VATRAA
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Image 32 of 35
Plan - First Floor

Given the access and noise restrictions, a 60 sqm basement & lightwell was dug by hand. All building elements were sized to fit through an 80 cm narrow internal gallery shared by all studios as the only access. Working with these constraints required us to size the windows and structural elements accordingly while aiming for maximum exploitation of natural light. The internal layout, the stair, the finishes, lighting and furniture, all follow the same principles, meeting the client's needs while responding to the existing space and light constraints. 

Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of VATRAA
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Image 33 of 35
Plan - Basement
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
Courtesy of VATRAA

Materiality & Craftsmanship. As with all our projects, furniture, lighting and crafted details are not an afterthought, but rather an integral part of the design process. On the inside, transparent, glass lighting objects were selected to enhance the perception of space and create a subtle play of light and shadows. On the outside, the outdoor light resembles the white pebbles found in the lightwell, creating a glowing, meditative atmosphere. Designed uniquely by us for this project in close collaboration with the homeowner, 20 free standing furniture pieces made of solid oak and stainless steel become complementary to the raw finishes - concrete floor, plaster walls, timber ceilings, rendered lightwell - while offering an overall coherence at detail level.

Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of VATRAA
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Image 35 of 35
Section Before & After
Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography
Courtesy of VATRAA

Environmental considerations. We took a holistic approach to environmental upgrade, looking at reducing annual CO2 emissions by improving building fabric energy, using sustainable heat sources (heat pump) and mechanical ventilation & heat recovery systems (whole house MVHR), improving airtightness, and taking a 'raw' finishes approach by leaving the structure exposed to reduce materials to the minimum necessary.

Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Sink, Bathtub
Courtesy of VATRAA

Project gallery

About this office
VATRAA
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseExtensionUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Basement Extension to a Former Artist Studio / VATRAA" 08 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags