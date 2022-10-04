Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown

Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown

Save
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown

Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadePortlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPortlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Interior Photography, Chair, PatioPortlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Stratford, United Kingdom
  • Amenity Design : ID:SR
  • Services Engineers : Hurley Palmer Flatt, Chapman BDSP
  • Landscape Architects : Townshend, HED
  • Cdm Principal Designer : Orsa Projects
  • Investment Client : Qatari Diar, Delancey
  • Operator Client : Get Living
  • Cost Management : Arcadis
  • Facade Consultant : Inhabit
  • Fire Consultant : BB7
  • Approved Inspector : Butler & Young
  • City : Stratford
  • Country : United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Kennedy

Text description provided by the architects. The new build-to-rent scheme - named Portlands Place - completes the primary axis of East Village – an anchor within the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park masterplan. Designed by Hawkins\Brown and constructed by Mace, it provides 524 homes with a focus on communal spaces and social interaction within a brightly colored facade that distinguishes it from its neighbors.

Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Windows, Facade
© Simon Kennedy
Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Image 18 of 27
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Simon Kennedy

The latest design thinking has been employed to provide a socially unified building, with shared amenities, workspaces, bars, and cafes that foster interaction between residents, encouraging people to put down roots in this new part of London.

Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ruth Ward
Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Image 19 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Ruth Ward

The two towers – at 26 and 31 stories – and two ten-story pavilions are merged into a single interconnected development through a double-height inhabited sky bridge. It provides generous space for shared living including lounges, communal dining rooms, a cinema room, wellness studio, along with room for informal working and meeting. These spaces open out onto extensive roof gardens that provide fantastic views across London and the Olympic Park. 

Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Interior Photography, Chair, Patio
© Ruth Ward
Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Image 21 of 27
Plan - Tenth Floor
Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Simon Kennedy

Built using High Rise Solutions (HRS), Mace’s specialized MMC system, it was possible to reach a momentum of installing a floor per week – thereby reducing vehicle movement by 40% and significantly reducing environmental disruption, noise, and pollution.

Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Ruth Ward
Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Image 24 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Ruth Ward

The ground floor of the tallest tower contains the super-lobby, where the concierge and building management come together at a hotel-style front reception desk. There is also an automated e-commerce delivery and collection facility. Co-working space can be found on the ground floor of the western block.

Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Simon Kennedy
Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Image 23 of 27
Elevation
Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Facade
© Ruth Ward

The building’s pre-cast facade is in keeping with the established architecture of East Village, but the vibrant color scheme and colored glass balconies are a provocative departure from the background colors of the rest of the Athletes’ Village. The different color schemes on the two towers reflect their different contexts; the greens and blues picking up the colors of the wildflowers in the park and the orange and reds reflect the emerging urban scene of Stratford city.

Save this picture!
Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Simon Kennedy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Stratford, London E20 1JT, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hawkins\Brown
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Portlands Place East Village / Hawkins\Brown" 04 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989928/portlands-place-east-village-hawkins-brown> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream