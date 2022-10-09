House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus

+ 17

Houses • Hochdorf, Switzerland Architects: Dolmus

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 408 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Aytac Pekdemir

Lead Architects : Gani Turunc

City : Hochdorf

Country : Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The building plot is located at a crossroad in Hochdorf near Lucerne. The neighboring school building from the 1970s, designed by Lucerne architect Bert Allemann, reacts to the topography with its tiered structure and reflects the delicacy of the neighborhood image.

The structure of the new building is based on the surrounding buildings from the turn of the century and is aligned parallel to the adjacent Urswilstrasse and Ligschwilstrasse. Together with the neighboring buildings, the two volumes are pushed together to create a courtyard-like open space that is shielded from the noise of the street. The shape of the roof, two intersecting pitched roofs, reacts to the course of the sun.

Towards the two streets, the facades are closed. A light wooden construction characterizes the facade towards the courtyard and the village. The three-part volume is structured with a base made of exposed concrete, the main body with a brick façade, and a solid copper roof edge. The analogy to the Arena school building can be read through the facade design.

The two buildings are staggered by half a story and take up a slight gradient of the slope. The two-story entrance on the lowest level is the beginning of an open row of rooms around a central staircase. The kitchen with dining room is reached on half a floor, followed by the living room and the gallery as a conclusion. When entering these rooms, different spatial references and views can be experienced.