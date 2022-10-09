Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus

House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus

Save
House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus

House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse Urswilstrasse / Dolmus - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardHouse Urswilstrasse / Dolmus - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse Urswilstrasse / Dolmus - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail+ 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Hochdorf, Switzerland
  • Architects: Dolmus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  408
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aytac Pekdemir
  • Lead Architects : Gani Turunc
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Aytac Pekdemir

Text description provided by the architects. The building plot is located at a crossroad in Hochdorf near Lucerne. The neighboring school building from the 1970s, designed by Lucerne architect Bert Allemann, reacts to the topography with its tiered structure and reflects the delicacy of the neighborhood image.

Save this picture!
House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Aytac Pekdemir
Save this picture!
House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Aytac Pekdemir
Save this picture!
House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus - Image 12 of 17
Plan

The structure of the new building is based on the surrounding buildings from the turn of the century and is aligned parallel to the adjacent Urswilstrasse and Ligschwilstrasse. Together with the neighboring buildings, the two volumes are pushed together to create a courtyard-like open space that is shielded from the noise of the street. The shape of the roof, two intersecting pitched roofs, reacts to the course of the sun.

Save this picture!
House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Aytac Pekdemir

Towards the two streets, the facades are closed. A light wooden construction characterizes the facade towards the courtyard and the village. The three-part volume is structured with a base made of exposed concrete, the main body with a brick façade, and a solid copper roof edge. The analogy to the Arena school building can be read through the facade design.

Save this picture!
House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Aytac Pekdemir

The two buildings are staggered by half a story and take up a slight gradient of the slope. The two-story entrance on the lowest level is the beginning of an open row of rooms around a central staircase. The kitchen with dining room is reached on half a floor, followed by the living room and the gallery as a conclusion. When entering these rooms, different spatial references and views can be experienced.

Save this picture!
House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Aytac Pekdemir

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dolmus
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "House Urswilstrasse / Dolmus" 09 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989908/house-urswilstrasse-dolmus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags