World
Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos

Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos

Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, CourtyardTriatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BeamTriatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenTriatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 16

Houses
Santiago, Chile
  • City : Santiago
  • Country : Chile
Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The Triathletes House receives its name from its owners’ lifestyle. High-performance athletes, that dedicate much of their time practicing triathlon found the perfect spot. Located on the outskirts of Santiago, it has easy access to many sports routes. Having no limits by nearby boundaries, the house stretches into the land, returning to earth and becoming part of it; every corner allows a fresh breeze to flow freely and excellent light and perspective surround it.

Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nico Saieh

Ecologically and environmentally friendly, wood was chosen as the essential material for the house.  Energy-efficient laminated wood structures, wall coverings, ceilings, doors, and facades were used in its construction. Contemporary treatments and modern technical engineering helped adapt the material to each necessity, achieving different expressions of the wood, which is enriched by the modularity and symmetry of the design. The 3-point star-shaped floor plan expands the perimeter and maximizes the relationship with the exterior, accentuated by the regular facade on each face, where the front and back are not clearly defined, thus weaving the walls with the garden into a unified space.

Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Courtyard
© Nico Saieh
Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Nico Saieh
Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Image 12 of 16
Ground floor plan
Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Image 14 of 16
Section
Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Nico Saieh
Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Image 16 of 16
Axo
Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Nico Saieh

Each arm converges to the center, where a triangular skylight arranges the common spaces in each direction. The first arm contains the services; the second one contains the main dormitory with small office space, and the third one, a guest room with a small gym at the end.  The pattern offers a clear distribution and efficient use of the floor plan,  in a house that effectively engages with its surroundings.

Triatletas House / Mas & Fernandez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nico Saieh

