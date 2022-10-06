Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós

+ 15

Design Team : Jaume Valor, Laura Llimós

Measurement And Budget : Rossell-Giner

Structural Calculation : Bernuz-Fernandez

Installations : Mafo

Builder : Bigas Grup

City : Sant Martí Sarroca

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of the new Sant Martí Sarroca library is an opportunity to organize the space of the park and visually connect all the inhabited areas of the municipality.

For this reason, the proposed project is an elevated vantage point, a promenade that connects the existing unevenness..., but above all, it is a piece of the park under which readers take shelter.

The new library is located inside the Parc de la Pau. A one-story volume is proposed, semi-buried to the north and open to the south, adapting to the existing slope. The landscaped roof wants to restore the park that the building will occupy and becomes an elevated vantage point from which, taking advantage of the topography of Sant Martí Sarroca, all the inhabited areas of the town can be seen crosswise, from the northern expansion to the Historic-monumental ensemble of the castle to the south, passing through the old quarter, in the center of the valley.

The canopy makes a large overhang to the southwest corner that greets pedestrians and escorts them into the building.

The building is a Near Zero Energy Building (nZEB) and energy certified "A". To achieve this, the following strategies have been used: