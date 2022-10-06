Submit a Project Advertise
Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós

Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Exterior Photography, GardenSant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamSant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Exterior Photography, FacadeSant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Library, Sustainability
Sant Martí Sarroca, Spain
  • Architects: Valor-Llimós
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6997 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Simón García · arqfoto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Rockfon, Viroc, Artigo, Zinco
  • Design Team : Jaume Valor, Laura Llimós
  • Measurement And Budget : Rossell-Giner
  • Structural Calculation : Bernuz-Fernandez
  • Installations : Mafo
  • Builder : Bigas Grup
  • City : Sant Martí Sarroca
  • Country : Spain
  
Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Simón García · arqfoto

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of the new Sant Martí Sarroca library is an opportunity to organize the space of the park and visually connect all the inhabited areas of the municipality.

Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simón García · arqfoto
Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Exterior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Simón García · arqfoto

For this reason, the proposed project is an elevated vantage point, a promenade that connects the existing unevenness..., but above all, it is a piece of the park under which readers take shelter.

Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Simón García · arqfoto

The new library is located inside the Parc de la Pau. A one-story volume is proposed, semi-buried to the north and open to the south, adapting to the existing slope. The landscaped roof wants to restore the park that the building will occupy and becomes an elevated vantage point from which, taking advantage of the topography of Sant Martí Sarroca, all the inhabited areas of the town can be seen crosswise, from the northern expansion to the Historic-monumental ensemble of the castle to the south, passing through the old quarter, in the center of the valley.

Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Simón García · arqfoto
Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Image 12 of 15
Plan - Ground floor
Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, Chair, Windows
© Simón García · arqfoto
Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Image 14 of 15
Sections
Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Chair
© Simón García · arqfoto

The canopy makes a large overhang to the southwest corner that greets pedestrians and escorts them into the building.

Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Simón García · arqfoto

The building is a Near Zero Energy Building (nZEB) and energy certified "A". To achieve this, the following strategies have been used:

  • A green roof contributes to capturing CO2 and suspended particles, the thermal stability of the last slab, acoustic insulation, and buffering of runoff in the event of torrential rains typical of the Mediterranean climate.
  • Orientation that allows direct solar capture in winter, and protection from direct sun in summer through the porch and wooden slats in front of the openings.
  • Installation of a pergola on the roof of the building, which on the one hand shades the walkway and lookout area, and on the other serves to install photovoltaic panels that feed a high-performance aerothermal machine, and which represents a contribution of 70% of the electrical consumption of the nZEB building.

Sant Martí Sarroca Library / Valor-Llimós - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simón García · arqfoto

Project location

Address:C/ Lluís Companys / Parc de la Pau. Sant Marti Sarroca, Barcelona, Spain

Valor-Llimós
