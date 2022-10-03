Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM

Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM

Save
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM

Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsWintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Exterior PhotographyWintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Interior Photography, ChairWintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Exterior Photography+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Schools, Sustainability
Saint Neots, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hufton + Crow

Text description provided by the architects. dRMM’s Wintringham Primary Academy embraces principles of naturalness to provide an inspirational learning environment that prioritises wellbeing and sustainability. The building’s cross laminated timber (CLT) frame is exposed throughout, providing a calm, natural environment to aid concentration and learning. The £11million school is a key building in the emerging community at Wintringham Park, a 2800-home greenfield extension to the Cambridgeshire town of St Neots led by master-developer Urban+Civic.

Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Image 18 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Image 17 of 20
Cross Section
Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Exterior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

As part of a team headed by contractor Morgan Sindall, dRMM worked with Cambridgeshire County Council and the Diamond Learning Partnership Trust to develop the vision. This called for a three-form entry primary school for up to 708 children, including a nursery that could be run independently if required.

Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hufton + Crow

Current funding restrictions and design guidance make it exceptionally difficult to deliver a sustainable low-carbon school in the UK. Wintringham used pioneering timber construction to create an inspiring school of significant architectural merit which met its modest £11 million budget despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hufton + Crow

As pioneers in sustainable timber construction with a specialism in CLT dRMM chose the material for its low-carbon credentials – the superstructure sequesters 166 metric tonnes of carbon giving Wintringham just 49% of the carbon impact of a RIBA 2030 ‘business as usual’ school. Use of CLT reduced time on site, created a safer and cleaner working environment and allowed for control of service installation.

Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Exterior Photography
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Image 20 of 20
Elevations
Save this picture!
Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM - Exterior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

The design is organised as a school ‘in the round’ with two stacked levels of classrooms arranged around a landscaped courtyard, known as the grove. As well as providing easy navigation, this biophilic approach allows classrooms to benefit from natural light from both the internal and external aspects. The school were welcoming of fluid, multi-use spaces that facilitated different approaches to learning. The arrangement of classrooms creates a culture of support by grouping similar age pupils together. Large, flexible, open-plan spaces for project-based learning and breakout teaching form part of the circulation experience around the grove. This enables teachers to accommodate a wide variety of learning approaches and meet the broadest spectrum of pupil learning styles. The school hall is positioned at the front of the school, facilitating ease of community use out of school hours. The elegant roof oversails to provide shading and protection.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:St Neots, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
dRMM
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSustainabilityUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM" 03 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989884/wintringham-primary-academy-drmm> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream