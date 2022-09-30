Submit a Project Advertise
World
Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture

Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture

Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Exterior PhotographyZig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaZig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Interior PhotographyZig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kensington, Australia
  • Architect : Simon Whitbread
  • Structural Engineer : Adam Cameron
  • Garden Contractor : Ryan Donald
  • Joinery Broker : Blake Riley
  • Metalwork : Syd City Steel, Otis
  • Lighting Supplier : Illus, Andrew Begley
  • Colour Consultant : Lick Colour
  • City : Kensington
  • Country : Australia
Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Simon Whitbread

Text description provided by the architects. Zig Zag House presents an audacious conversation between the old and the new, with its unexpected location set within Sydney’s eastern suburb of Kensington. The clients were returning to their old family home and desired to live in a unique setting that offered a singular architectural experience amongst the other neighboring Federation bungalows.

Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Simon Whitbread
Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Image 18 of 21
Plan
Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Interior Photography
© Simon Whitbread

As its name denotes, the complex roof design has been pleated and crafted like a concertina, creating a bold form that borrows its structure from a shade-giving palm leaf. The roof also metaphorically floats above the waterway which flows from the site and into Centennial Park and Botany Bay. Daringly, it presents the new part of the home that extends the existing Federation cottage, connecting the living, dining, and kitchen spaces of the home. Seamlessly, the overhang has been joined to the linear ceiling plane from the original roof.  Playfully a 'Jetty' has been included in the design of the rear terrace in response to the theoretical 1:200-year flood levels.

Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Whitbread
Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Image 19 of 21
Iconic Section
Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, Courtyard
© Simon Whitbread

The staircase which is the spine of the home is an indulgent feature that opportunely draws from the scale and the sloping nature of the site, attracting attention as one of the focal points within this monumental building. Majestically it offers a connection and a transition between the old and new spaces within the home, with the colorful blade column adding some character to the austere composition.

Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simon Whitbread
Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Image 20 of 21
Long Section

The internal layout is orchestrated around the client’s collection of artworks and keepsakes, meticulously choreographing the lighting to illuminate these pieces.

Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Simon Whitbread

Using standard materials, a controlled palette has been applied to the new addition yet treated in a unique way that renders it to be seen in a new form. Evidently, this can be found in the plasterboard that has been taped and set to create the zig zag pattern, the Oregon timber concrete, the BC ply formerly, as well as the Venetian plaster applied to the blade column. This particular craftsmanship showcases the materials in an exclusive way that forms the unique character of the home.

Zig Zag House / Stukel Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Simon Whitbread

About this office
Stukel Architecture
Office

