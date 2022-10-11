Minimalism and Boldness Can Be Synonymous: Versatile Fittings for Bathrooms

Much more than a merely utilitarian and functional space, the bathroom can be a relaxing place of privacy, solitude and self-care. It can be approached as an oasis of tranquility within one's home, a space to create bold combinations and highlight originality, or even as a room to surprise visitors and escape the usual designs, with different textures, colors and accessories. To achieve the desired effect of each project, specifying the most appropriate parts for each bathroom accessory is essential, which includes toilets, storage devices, walls and fittings such as taps and showers.

Dornbracht, a company based in the German city of Iserlohn, is a prominent supplier specializing in high-end bath, spa and kitchen design accessories, present in over 125 countries. They have just launched new finishes, textures and variants of the Meta Product Line, which brings contrast to bathrooms, coupled with a versatile timeless design.

The new red, orange and dark green finishes for the taps provide bold tones and allow fittings to become the focal point of bathrooms. On the other hand, the elegant dark chrome creates an atmosphere of sleekness and calm, together with subtle elegance. Created by Sieger Design, the pieces highlight harmonious proportions and accurate angles, incorporating modern minimalism, yet daring through colors. According to Dornbracht, “The design of the fitting focuses on the basic, geometric shape of a cylindrical body, and is perfected in every detail. The series deliberately creates different ambiances through the interaction of various colours, materials and finishes. Confident, stylish incongruities, surprising contrasts and unconventional combinations stand in direct contrast to the reduced design language.”

Three different versions of the fitting are available: Meta Classic, with its balanced and harmonious design language; Meta Slim with an even more delicate lever and minimal gap widths; and Meta Pure, which features an innovative twist controller. In addition to the traditional taps, there is a free-standing and slender option that is connected directly to the floor, allowing to position the washbasin anywhere. There is also the possibility of single-lever, wall-mounted mixer with single point attachment, which increases the range of options and ensures greater creative freedom in the bathroom.

These products can be particularly conducive to modern and casual interiors, bringing a touch of good humor while maintaining the quality and aesthetics of German design: efficient and reliable. Colorful taps also lend themselves as focal points within the space, making them more fun. These fittings allow individuality and attitude to be expressed through a minimalist and sober design, allowing endless combinations.

The official website offers some color combinations for the product range, including proposed textures and surfaces. For example, the red tap works well with soft tones and attractive surfaces such as leather and chiffon; while the dark green option goes well with natural stones and raw cottons, as well as exposed woods. The vibrant orange taps go better with grid patterns, such as regular square tiles, for example. Whatever the chosen combination, the Meta range enables total versatility and expression through color.

Learn more about Dornbracht products in our catalog.