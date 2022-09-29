Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Clinic
  4. Japan
  5. KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES

KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES

Save
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES

KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Exterior Photography, FacadeKOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, CourtyardKOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Interior Photography, ArchKOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Interior Photography, Handrail+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Clinic
Higashihiroshima, Japan
  • City : Higashihiroshima
  • Country : Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Norihito Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. KOKAGE" is a project that proposes a new form of local medical care and community welfare in Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture, with a "system of exchange where everyone can easily gather" that transcends social barriers, and is led by a medical corporation with the philosophy of a "community symbiosis society" that allows people of all ages and both sexes to live their lives as they see fit.

Save this picture!
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Courtyard
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Image 17 of 19
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Norihito Yamauchi

This project, the first of its kind, is a "medical mall" located in the central area of Kure City, surrounded by public facilities such as post offices and hospitals, and a 5-minute walk from JR Kure Station, where the flow of people is relatively high. It was also required to have a facility that could provide mental health treatment and self-reliance support to youth and their families, and also have an information dissemination function open to the community, encouraging various forms of rest and interaction.

Save this picture!
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Interior Photography, Chair
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Image 18 of 19
Plans
Save this picture!
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Interior Photography, Arch
© Norihito Yamauchi

Inspired by Kure's "unique culture of interacting in the streets," the architecture creates depth in the city by weaving three-dimensionally through the street space where anyone can freely enter and leave the building. The aim is to create a "shady" urban space where people can rest their legs in a natural and comfortable place by increasing the degree of freedom of space.

Save this picture!
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Windows
© Norihito Yamauchi

In order to create as many different flows of people as possible, we secured sufficient "pull" (external space) in front of the building and planned a layout that draws the street into the interior of the site. In addition, in order to create an open space inside the building, four slabs are skipped and connected by vertical flow lines, creating a flow of people up and down, and leading to the rooftop. A lattice of slabs rises up at the uppermost level and wraps this three-dimensional space with "shade".

Save this picture!
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Image 19 of 19
Section

These four slabs, which have subtly different functions such as activity, rest, waiting, and chatting, can be used freely by medical facility users and anyone. We believe that the creation of an environment that will help curb the recent slump in physical activity, which has been spurred on by the development of the Internet environment and the mandatory refraining from going out, is essential for a society in which future "medical care" will go beyond mere treatment and continue to relate to people.

Save this picture!
KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Norihito Yamauchi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1 Chome Kagamiyama, Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima 739-0046, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SAI Architectural Design Office
Office
ATIES
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicJapan
Cite: "KOKAGE Clinic / SAI Architectural Design Office + ATIES" 29 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989699/kokage-clinic-sai-architectural-design-office-plus-aties> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream