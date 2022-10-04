Beyond Aesthetics: Functional Color Technologies for Façades and Roofs

The mystery of color intrigues us from a young age. Mixing paints to make new hues or watching sunbeams and crystals create rainbows becomes a fascinating part of our childhood long before we ever hear of chemistry and optics. As we grow, color continues to play a major role in how we experience the world, impacting mood, emotions, productivity and behavior. This explains why humans are naturally drawn to certain hues; it is hard-wired into their brains. There is a common perception, for example, that red, orange and yellow palettes create a feeling of warmth and cheerfulness, while browns, grays and blacks evoke sadness and melancholy. Of course, the same applies to design and the built environment, as together with texture, light and shadow, the spaces around us are defined by tones and nuances that shape what we see and how we feel. Hence, color ultimately transforms the way we perceive, feel and live architecture.

But to the surprise of many, the effects of color are not only aesthetic, psychological and emotional. Different hues are also associated to different functions, which means that there may be a practical reason to choose one over the other. When used in construction, some are literally warmer or cooler than others, some better suited to particular weather conditions, and some more resistant to wear and tear. As a result, most geographic regions have developed unique, distinctive color schemes that are now part of their identity. While the white walls of stone houses found in the sunny Mediterranean reflect the heat instead of absorbing it, the traditional deep red paint on wooden buildings in snowy Scandinavia creates a cheering view even in winter, when the days are quite short.

Developing new color technologies

Thus, from the rugged Swiss Alps to the sandy terrain of the United Arab Emirates, colors have become functional elements that must respond to diverse climatic conditions, suit to the needs of the local landscape, and make an impression by enhancing a building’s aesthetics –either by varying materials or by playing creatively with color combinations. With this in mind, Swisspearl has developed new, eco-friendly color technologies for fiber cement façade and roofing panels. These are the result of a research process focused on developing color and texture solutions that are pleasing to the eye, sustainably produced and, at the same time, long-lasting.

Recognizing that buildings’ requirements can vary even over small distances, the Swiss company works with raw materials and innovative processes to create products suited to a wide range of environments and climates: whether dry or wet, hot or cold, valley or mountaintop. Therefore, apart from offering an attractive appearance, the range of tones provided for the façade panels are able to withstand even the harshest and most extreme conditions, adapting to the needs of a building’s location.

Colored fiber cement panels

Swisspearl’s panels are made of fiber cement, a natural material made with mineral and mainly local resources. Besides its sustainable origins, it is characterized by its high quality, timelessness, strength and durability, as well as its endless design possibilities and versatile design applications, especially as external wall cladding. The panels are produced in both natural and colored versions. For the colored ones, pigments are added to the fiber cement mixture at the start of the manufacturing process. Coatings are added in a two-step process: first, an undercoat is applied, and then a finish is sprayed or poured onto the surface.

Different treatment techniques give each panel its own character, which involves an independent surface structure, colorfulness and through coloring – milled, even, textured, reflective or natural matte surfaces, on solid color or gray base plates. This design diversity translates into various product lines and formats, all of which are available in numerous colors (and allow for custom colors upon request). For example, Reflex is a colored-through, naturally dried fiber cement color line with a reflective surface coating that creates a different return of light. This metallic effect gives the panels an elegant, shiny appearance that, depending on the point of view, generates unique color nuances. With a smooth, even and lightly pigmented surface, the classic Carat line stands out for its timeless appearance and wide range of colors. Nobilis, on the other hand, comes in finely harmonized shades of gray with a finish that subtly highlights the fiber cement texture in its natural beauty and elegance.

Now more than ever, as temperatures continue to rise at unprecedented rates, it is crucial for architects to find materials capable of reflecting or absorbing UV light, resisting heavy rains and winds, and insulating the exterior to maintain good energy conditions within. It is also important, however, to not overlook aesthetics in the process, as it also contributes to happier, more attractive spaces that foster well-being, productivity and comfort. In that sense, color technologies for façades and roofs that combine an attractive look with high performance become an innovative and promising alternative.

