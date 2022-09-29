Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB

Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB

Save
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB

Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Exterior PhotographyBlendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamBlendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Interior Photography, WindowsBlendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasilia, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio MRGB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2260 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Acervo Mobília, Concrefit, Dalle Piagge, Deca, Marmoraria Alvorada, Trimble, Vidromex
  • Lead Architects : Igor Campos e Hermes Romão
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

"[...] a concrete and glass house in the forest."
As the client's first premise, this hypothesis structured all the design solutions of Blendahaus, a house located on the outskirts of Brasília. Likewise, it guided de project on a considerably difficult site, with a 9 meters slope, surrounded by an ecological reserve of native “cerrado” - the local vegetation biome -: a suspended pavilion measuring 28 meters in length.

Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Interior Photography, Windows
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Interior Photography, Windows
© Joana França

The house is almost unnoticeable. By virtue of the rough geographical conditions and the adopted pavilionar concept, the roof converts itself into a linear terrace that advances over the forest and, at the same time, is the ground that offers unpredictable occupations and the gaze of the bucolic atmosphere of the environment.

Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Joana França

Sequentially arranged in an east-west orientation, that is, from the street towards the forest, Blendahaus’ spaces are sometimes more open, sometimes more sheltered. Located next to the concrete curtain, the office and the laundry are arranged as a programmatic core with a greater degree of privacy. The kitchen and living room are located in the central plot, enjoying unrestricted integration with each other and with the surroundings. Finally, the intimate areas, the overhang, are inserted next to the body of the trees in absolute symbiosis with the woods. Carefully calibrated, these spaces cherish the communion between light and shadow, between sharing and reflecting, and between the natural and the built.

Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Image 18 of 25
Plan
Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Image 20 of 25
Longitudinal Section B
Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Thought as the main architectural expression of the project, the structure is characterized by a pair of main concrete beams, measuring 1,40m in height, that are laid in solely four columns. In order to lock the structural scheme transversally, another couple of girders were placed in the roof’s slab, appearing themselves as benches on the terrace and protecting the zenithal lighting of the bathrooms below. In this tenuous balance, two pairs of steel tethers are articulated as follows: the first one is located between the two main columns' axis, and the second one is placed on the edge of the 7,50m cantilever opposite the street. This arrangement makes the concrete pavilion hover above the descending topography, aligning the spaces inside with the natural reserve ahead.

Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Exterior Photography
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Image 22 of 25
Constructive Section
Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

We believe that spatial strength comes from the simplicity of the design. Concrete and glass, therefore, were the raw materials to harbor this family's life involved in the tree tops.

Save this picture!
Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Joana França

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estúdio MRGB
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Blendahaus House / Estúdio MRGB" [Casa Blendahaus / Estúdio MRGB] 29 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989663/blendahaus-house-estudio-mrgb> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream