Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Schools, Extension
Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France
  • Architects: Hesters Oyon
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  602
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sergio Grazia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ambiance Lumiere, Silverwood Stone, VMZINC, Weber Saint-Gobain
  • Lead Architects : Elise Hesters
Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. The Grandes Terres primary school is located in a residential area in the northeast of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Column, Windows, Handrail
© Sergio Grazia

The project includes the reconstruction of a recreation center and the extension of the Grandes Terres primary school.

Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© Sergio Grazia
Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Image 29 of 31
Plan - First floor
Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Column, Beam
© Sergio Grazia

The objective of the project was giving an urbanity to the site and offering a new façade to the school. Along the main façade an axis bordered with trees redefines all the entrances to the school.

Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Interior Photography
© Sergio Grazia
Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Image 28 of 31
Master Plan
Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Sergio Grazia

The new building connects the school to the recreation center through fully glazed circulations that cross the landscaped patios.

Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column
© Sergio Grazia

This spatial organization ensures the functional autonomy between the components of the primary school. That organization permitted to limit the nuisances of the worksite in a site occupied by the school community.

Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

The environmental construction, is made of wooden structure. That biobased material is used in all its forms: timber roof, wood frame wall, larch cladding, openings, and interior spruce woodwork. The watertightness of the envelope has been carefully studied and implemented to limit energy loss.

Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Exterior Photography, Facade, Forest
© Sergio Grazia
Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Image 30 of 31
Elevations
Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

The origami roof, coated with zinc, seems to float above the existing site. The oblique lines of the roof offer a softened atmosphere to the place.

Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

The interior spaces, bathed in natural light, are always in relation with the gardens. The wood brings a warm ambiance to those spaces dedicated to children. It establishes a strong relationship between interior and exterior to increase the integration of the building in its landscape site.

Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Sergio Grazia

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Paris, France

Hesters Oyon
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentExtensionFrance
Cite: "Recreation center and extension of the Grandes Terres primary school at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine / Hesters Oyon" 26 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989484/recreation-center-and-extension-of-the-grandes-terres-primary-school-at-conflans-sainte-honorine-hesters-oyon> ISSN 0719-8884

