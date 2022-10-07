DoorScape Entrance Architecture Contest: Exploring the Space Beyond the Threshold

The role of a building’s entrance area is critical in a world where first impressions are everything. It anticipates what is to come, marks the starting point to an architectural journey and sets the tone for the rest of the interior. As a practical “passageway” between different places, an entrance connects and unites, but at the same time separates, protects and provides safety for both homeowners and visitors. Thus, every aspect conveys specific formal features to serve that purpose; from the position of the door, to the shape of the threshold, to the structure of the ceiling.

But beyond any functional characteristics, the entrance represents a valuable design element in which the threshold becomes a place, adopting a symbolic meaning in every dwelling culture and becoming an emblematic expression of local customs. It crosses meanings that become cultural connotations of a tradition, a society or a historical moment.

Experimenting with the entrance area in its multiple meanings

Presenting the entrance as a cultural paradigm, Oikos Venezia –Italian door manufacturing brand– is promoting a design contest together with the Querini Stampalia Foundation. The DoorScape international architecture contest is dedicated to the theme ‘The Space Beyond the Threshold’ and invites designers to present their bold new vision for an area that is often overlooked.

Participants will be asked to design an entrance space that can deal with the different themes that concern that access in its multiple meanings: cultural, functional and formal. This way, they must conceive an architectural element to be used as a home entrance that goes beyond conventions and experiments, with an approach capable of reading the multiple connotations enclosed in the invisible veil of the threshold.

To meet this ambitious demand, the selected jury consists of high-profile professionals from a variety of fields. Renowned architect Michele De Lucchi from creative studio AMDL Circle will act as president, leading a group of five jury members: Donatella Calabi (City Historian), Alessandra Chemollo (Photographer), Emanuele Coccia (philosopher), Luciano Giubbilei (Garden and landscape designer), and Eugenia Morpurgo (Researching Designer).

The award

Along with the 10 finalists, the winning project will be realized and exhibited in the area designed by Carlo Scarpa at the Querini Stampalia Foundation during the 6 months of duration of the Architecture Biennale 2023 in Venice. A cash prize worth € 10,000.00 will also be awarded, and the project will be the protagonist of online and offline communication activities by Oikos Venezia, the Querini Stampalia Foundation and partner companies during 2023.

The competition is free and open to architects, engineers, designers, creative people and architecture students. Preferred qualifications are a degree in architecture and having practiced the profession. Some important dates include:

January 15, 2023: Closing date for registration and delivery of materials

March 1, 2023: Appointment/selection of the winner

May 2023: Award ceremony and dedicated exhibition inauguration

November 2023: Closing exhibition

For more information, visit DoorScape’s website or write to info@doorscape.com