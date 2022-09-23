Glass Brick Townhouse / ZenVillas Vietnam

+ 35

Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: ZenVillas Vietnam

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Minq Bui

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : An Cuong , INAX , Jotun , Panasonic , Vietceramics , Xinfa

City : Ho Chi Minh City

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Go Vap Townhouse - Unique and impressive design - A house is "mix and match" unique, showing off impressive and outstanding spatial lines. Possessing the characteristics of the open design trend, Go Vap Townhouse has the ability to self-regulate the air and create a multi-space connection, bringing a liberal and inspiring beauty to the owner. Instead of pouring walls like other normal houses, the architect chose a design that makes use of flexible mirror tiles. Making a house with a ground floor and two floors is like putting on a shiny, sparkling shirt while still keeping the modern and trendy space. It is difficult to fully understand the uniqueness of the house from the outside. However, this is also a distinct attraction of the Go Vap Townhouse space.

Ventilation holes in the façade and skylights inside and outside have the effect of air conditioning, it also increases ventilation for the whole space. More than that, the essence of the Zen style makes the house quieter, more comfortable, and more private. A bit of interior minimalism in Minimalism cleverly combines with the green nature of traditional Japanese interiors to bring an overall Go Vap townhouse with simple and elegant beauty. The highlight of the house is the interference of the color pair between the ceiling and the wall to create a cool and harmonious open space. Besides, with the west-facing facade, the design becomes sparkling and outstanding in the late afternoon. At night, the light from the lamp system cleverly penetrates through the glass walls, making the space brighter and clearer.

The apartment architecture with 3 separate floors, supports the needs of flexible users and solves the problem of space. Setting up individual properties for each floor is an option to optimize the function and utility of the house. The ground floor is the most commonly used and shared living space. Here, the architect designed a small bar to separate the living and dining areas. Family members can enjoy the evening gathering in the dining area, entertain, party in the empty yard or host friends, and relatives, or do business with partners in the living room. Without using partitions and taking advantage of natural light, the house feels wrapped in warmth.

With the need to enjoy life and entertainment with family. The mezzanine space will make you unable to take your eyes off. The cozy design is extremely airy, using a lot of green space and optimizing the types of furniture that take up a lot of space. This floor is divided to set up the resort and play area for the family. With harmonious and elegant colors, the rooms are built with just enough privacy and feel closeness and intimacy.

The top floor is the most ventilated area. This will include a laundry and drying area. In addition, this highest floor space is designed with a skylight above the ceiling. The skylight is designed in a circular shape, clad in glass to expand the view, and suitable for relaxation. The owner describes this space as extremely optimal if you want to enjoy a private, quiet space and perfectly suitable for stargazing. Prioritizing comfort and privacy for family members, each floor and room has its own toilet. More specifically, every corner of the space has a modern sound with a uniform aesthetic beauty.

According to the architect, the structure is the perfect connection between light, natural wind and trees. All create a sophisticated overall space, emphasizing simplicity but still ensuring comfort and freshness for the house. In the open state, the "connection" of multi-functional spaces is perfect, so that the owner can have moments of absolute relaxation at Go Vap Townhouse.