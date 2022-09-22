Submit a Project Advertise
World
Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos

Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos

Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLandmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLandmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior PhotographyLandmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Balcony+ 27

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Hotels
Medellín, Colombia
  • Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5133
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alejandro Arango
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cimbrados, Corona, Fabricaciones Santa Fe, Indural
  • Lead Architects : Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
  • Direction And Oversight : Cristian Camacho, Laura Kate Correa
  • Team : Verónica Mesa, Sebastián González, Leyre Vicente, Santiago Maya
  • Structure Design : E+ Ingeniería
  • Construction : Jorge González Ingenieros
  • Client : Trazos Urbanos
  • City : Medellín
  • Country : Colombia
Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. Faced with a regular urban layout of elongated blocks, a narrow lot and strict regulations on heights, overhangs and setbacks, we proposed a building that crosses the block from north to south, creating a "U" shaped floor plan and leaving a central patio. open to the existing pedestrian walkway on the western side. In this way, the building offers the city a new semi-public space, simultaneously generating adequate lighting and natural ventilation conditions for the rooms without a façade facing the street.

Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Arango
Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Arango
Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 20 of 27
Floorplan
Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 25 of 27
Section
Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Arango

We located the technical zones and vertical circulations in a strip along the eastern side, thus controlling the afternoon sun and freeing the north, south and west faces for the 84 rooms. The building program consists of a technical basement, a first access level with commercial premises and double-height halls, five levels of rooms and a terrace with recreational spaces and a swimming pool. The first three levels of rooms are single-story units, and the last two are two-story units.

Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Alejandro Arango
Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Balcony
© Alejandro Arango
Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 27 of 27
Section
Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Alejandro Arango

Among the 84 units, there are corner rooms, street-facing rooms, courtyard-facing rooms, terrace rooms, and balcony rooms. We proposed a building with the typical materials of the city of Medellin: exposed brick and concrete. We designed the balconies as prefabricated pieces in gray concrete, anchored to a secondary structure, generating a deep and shaded façade, suitable for the tropical climate.

Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Arango

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia

Cite: "Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos" [Hotel Landmark / Plan:b arquitectos] 22 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989367/landmark-hotel-plan-b-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

