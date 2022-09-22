Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos

-
Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
- Area : 5133 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Alejandro Arango
-
Manufacturers : Cimbrados, Corona, Fabricaciones Santa Fe, Indural
-
Lead Architects : Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
- Direction And Oversight : Cristian Camacho, Laura Kate Correa
- Team : Verónica Mesa, Sebastián González, Leyre Vicente, Santiago Maya
- Structure Design : E+ Ingeniería
- Construction : Jorge González Ingenieros
- Client : Trazos Urbanos
- City : Medellín
- Country : Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. Faced with a regular urban layout of elongated blocks, a narrow lot and strict regulations on heights, overhangs and setbacks, we proposed a building that crosses the block from north to south, creating a "U" shaped floor plan and leaving a central patio. open to the existing pedestrian walkway on the western side. In this way, the building offers the city a new semi-public space, simultaneously generating adequate lighting and natural ventilation conditions for the rooms without a façade facing the street.
We located the technical zones and vertical circulations in a strip along the eastern side, thus controlling the afternoon sun and freeing the north, south and west faces for the 84 rooms. The building program consists of a technical basement, a first access level with commercial premises and double-height halls, five levels of rooms and a terrace with recreational spaces and a swimming pool. The first three levels of rooms are single-story units, and the last two are two-story units.
Among the 84 units, there are corner rooms, street-facing rooms, courtyard-facing rooms, terrace rooms, and balcony rooms. We proposed a building with the typical materials of the city of Medellin: exposed brick and concrete. We designed the balconies as prefabricated pieces in gray concrete, anchored to a secondary structure, generating a deep and shaded façade, suitable for the tropical climate.