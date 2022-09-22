Landmark Hotel / Plan:b arquitectos

+ 27

Hotels • Medellín, Colombia Architects: Plan:b arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 5133 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Alejandro Arango

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Cimbrados , Corona , Fabricaciones Santa Fe , Indural

Lead Architects : Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa

Direction And Oversight : Cristian Camacho, Laura Kate Correa

Team : Verónica Mesa, Sebastián González, Leyre Vicente, Santiago Maya

Structure Design : E+ Ingeniería

Construction : Jorge González Ingenieros

Client : Trazos Urbanos

City : Medellín

Country : Colombia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Faced with a regular urban layout of elongated blocks, a narrow lot and strict regulations on heights, overhangs and setbacks, we proposed a building that crosses the block from north to south, creating a "U" shaped floor plan and leaving a central patio. open to the existing pedestrian walkway on the western side. In this way, the building offers the city a new semi-public space, simultaneously generating adequate lighting and natural ventilation conditions for the rooms without a façade facing the street.

We located the technical zones and vertical circulations in a strip along the eastern side, thus controlling the afternoon sun and freeing the north, south and west faces for the 84 rooms. The building program consists of a technical basement, a first access level with commercial premises and double-height halls, five levels of rooms and a terrace with recreational spaces and a swimming pool. The first three levels of rooms are single-story units, and the last two are two-story units.

Among the 84 units, there are corner rooms, street-facing rooms, courtyard-facing rooms, terrace rooms, and balcony rooms. We proposed a building with the typical materials of the city of Medellin: exposed brick and concrete. We designed the balconies as prefabricated pieces in gray concrete, anchored to a secondary structure, generating a deep and shaded façade, suitable for the tropical climate.