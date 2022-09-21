Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie

Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie

Save
Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie

Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeJakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeJakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving, Windows, BeamJakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Interior Photography, Chair+ 29

  • Curated by Clara Ott
University
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. Jakoba Mulderhuis is situated in a striking location, on the corner of Wibautstraat and Mauritskade, and by the edge of the historical inner city on the Singelgracht canal. Together with Benno Premselahuis, a listed building on the other side of Wibautstraat, Jakoba Mulderhuis forms a gateway to the city. The high-rise structures on both sides of the street lend the setting a monumental quality that connects the architectural elements in the vicinity. Jakoba Mulderhuis comprises a slimline tower (54 meters tall, 13 stories) and a low-rise block (33 meters, 6 stories) on Mauritskade. The positioning of the tower constitutes a work of art from an urban planning perspective. Widening Wibautstraat has created a compelling entrance to the city center.

Save this picture!
Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Facade, Cityscape
© Sebastian van Damme

Former Amsterdam UAS architecture students Marc Koehler (Marc Koehler Architects) and Nanne de Ru (Powerhouse Company) collaborated on the design for Jakoba Mulderhuis and involved de Architekten Cie. in the design team in 2014. The result is a sustainable, flexible educational building with an open character and state-of-the-art facilities, which is entirely tailored to the rich learning environment. Education, research, professional practice and the local area all converge here. The rhythmic play of the façade is imbued with subtle psychology. A pattern running upwards from left to right is visible from all angles. Serving to remind students of progress and development.

Save this picture!
Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme

The prefab façade was fitted without the use of scaffolding and has been finished with recycled aluminium window frames and natural stone in line with passive construction principles. The Jura limestone is the same color as that of the adjacent Theo Thijssenhuis, ensuring harmony with the surroundings and reinforcing the monumental, future-proof character. The open structure allows for a flexible layout on each floor in the building. Open and closed sections have been varied for each story, fine-tuned to the orientation, view, and solar load.

Save this picture!
Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Image 26 of 29
Diagrams

A grand atrium connects Jakoba Mulderhuis to the adjacent Theo Thijssenhuis, which remained in use during the construction phase. All stories lead into the atrium and have open terraces where students can work on their projects. The atrium lends the building an open character with plenty of natural daylight. What the architects had in mind was a new public sphere serving as a theatrical space for major events and exhibitions on the ground floor and as tiered platforms where students from different disciplines will meet up. A place that fosters creativity and where people enjoy meeting up to show off their work and share their knowledge.

Save this picture!
Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Interior Photography, Chair
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Sebastian van Damme

Jakoba Mulderhuis is all about inspiring cross-pollination of ideas in an open, creative environment. Project rooms are facilitated in the form of studios that offer all necessary equipment, methodologies, knowledge and expertise. These nine studios, which focus on areas such as sensor technology, BIM, virtual reality and the energy transition, are spread throughout the building. Thus giving rise to surprising innovations, by means of which Amsterdam UAS will be able to contribute to solving the issues of the future.

Save this picture!
Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Sebastian van Damme

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Marc Koehler Architects
Office
Powerhouse Company
Office
de Architekten Cie
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityThe Netherlands
Cite: "Jakoba Mulderhuis / Powerhouse Company + Marc Koehler Architects + de Architekten Cie" 21 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989360/jakoba-mulderhuis-powerhouse-company-plus-marc-koehler-architects-plus-de-architekten-cie> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream