Real-time and High-speed: D5 Rendering for Architects

Looking around, it is clear that the world is developing at a rapid rate, and so are cities. Architects and designers inevitably take on the challenge of building better cities and homes, so time needs to be properly allocated for efficiency. After all, in this industry, time really is money.

For years architects have been accustomed to working in a conventional way: they stick with traditional offline renderers and wait until the modeling part is all done to start rendering from scratch.

This is where software like D5 Render comes in, to resolve such problems and change the game. The market is growing and shifting, and so should the tools architects use.

Architect-friendly | Photorealistic Archviz Made Easy

D5 Render is especially architect-usable with built-in assets, features and effects. Below, we list some of the qualities that make it a key tool for rendering.

1. 8,000+ high-quality assets

D5's Asset Library has a huge variety of elements to suit all types of designs: animated plants, people, animals, vehicles, particles that bring life to your scene; buildings, landscape decorations, recreational facilities, interior ornaments, furniture and more to quickly set up a commercial/ residential/ landscape scene. In addition, Interior Parallax models and decals that bring realism to your rendering can also be found.

2. Handy tools to speed up scene building

Instead of spending enormous amounts of time planting trees one by one, D5 allows users to select the vegetation assets you need, and place them in batch using the Brush, Scatter, or Path tools.

3. AO / Outline rendering mode

Rendering is not all about realism; sometimes an artistic style is also required. You can now switch on AO and Outline mode rendering in D5. AO mode is perfect for reviewing the design and structure, and also helps in making architectural concept diagrams for project presentation.

Outline mode automatically sketches the scene by emphasizing the outline of models, thus creating a cartoon style of rendering.

4. Easy & powerful animations

With D5's easy and intuitive animation tab, the video creation feature is easy to learn in a few clicks. Key frame animation is enabled, so you can easily get the characters to walk around your scene. D5's abundant dynamic assets are available to breathe life into rendering, in addition to quick animation outputs due to its powerful real-time rendering engine.

Real-time | High Speed Low Drag

A true real-time rendering experience allows you to see any addition, deletion, editing and corresponding changes to the whole scene in real-time. To make it work, rendering engines are responsible for dealing with the mass data and calculations behind the scenes, and present to you results that are meant to resemble "ground truth".

Offline rendering is known to deliver accurate results, which, however, comes at a cost. The incalculable rendering time is bound to hinder one's capacity and productivity, and a workflow like this can slowly eat away at someone's time and patience. Not being able to preview the changes also leads to a lot of guesswork and re-rendering, which is why architects are turning to real-time rendering.

D5 Render's real-time rendering experience ensures that everything runs smoothly as you play around in the scenes. Changes are displayed instantly on the screen with a considerably high FPS, and the real-time preview is quite precise and convincing. What you see really is what you get. You can even use the preview screenshots directly for client presentations.

The high-speed rendering also comes with near-offline rendering quality, equipped with advanced in-house technology for Global Illumination –D5 GI– that combines the advantages of multiple rendering techniques to boost performance, improve frame rate, and eliminate light leaking/noise.

There's inevitably a trade-off between quality and speed, which is a question facing every architectural rendering software. You can go through D5 Render's Benchmark and official Gallery to see its answer.

Streamlined Workflow | Modeling Software

D5 Render works seamlessly with other modeling software, due to its Livesyn plugins (D5 Converter), which is available for SketchUp, 3ds Max, Rhino, Archicad, Revit, Cinema 4D, and Blender. D5 Converters are free for download on d5render.com or inside the D5 Render software.

In addition, one-click light / model / material / camera / view sync is supported to speed up your rendering workflow as much as possible.

An all-in-one, production-level rendering solution, D5 Render is free of charge and available for any professionals looking to improve and speed up their workflow for 3D architectural visualization.

Download D5 Render for free here.