World
Kusugibashi Bridge / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Kusugibashi Bridge / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Kusugibashi Bridge / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Bridges, Pedestrian Bridge
Iwakuni, Japan
  • Design Team : Minoru Yokoo, Shun Horiki, Toshiro Ota, Rikuro Sakaushi, Hossam Elbrrashi, Tomohiro Matsunaga
  • Construction : Nichiei Kogyo, Yuri Kensetsu Kogyo
  • Cooperation : OAKplus
  • City : Iwakuni
  • Country : Japan
Kusugibashi Bridge / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Katsumasa Tanaka

Text description provided by the architects. A bridge in Osogoe, Shuto Town, Iwakuni City destroyed by the Western Japan Flood in July 2018, was rebuilt as a wooden bridge that will become a new symbol for the community.

Kusugibashi Bridge / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Katsumasa Tanaka
Plan
Plan
Kusugibashi Bridge / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Katsumasa Tanaka

On both sides of the bridge are the factory and store of “Dassai”, a Japanese sake produced by Asahi-Shuzo brewery known for its unique sake production, which covered the wooden part of the construction cost by donation.

Kusugibashi Bridge / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography
© Katsumasa Tanaka
Elevations
Elevations
Kusugibashi Bridge / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography
© Katsumasa Tanaka

Considering the risk of recurring disasters, an RC frame was combined with 105-square cypress balustrades. The arrangement of the cypresses created a gentle curve that echoed the surrounding mountain range, and the use of 105-square members, the most used member-size in Japanese wooden construction, created a bridge with a nostalgic human scale.

© Katsumasa Tanaka
© Katsumasa Tanaka
Section
Section

By combining Japan's proud carpentry skills with the modern technology of computational design, a human and soft expression that has never been seen before in conventional civil engineering structures was created.

Kusugibashi Bridge / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Katsumasa Tanaka

