Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. China
  5. Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design

Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design

Save
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design

Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Exterior PhotographyTuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Exterior Photography, FacadeTuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsTuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Table, Chair+ 36

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Schools
Xingxian, China
  • Architects: WAU Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  8690
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Siming Wu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ex: Hunter Douglas
  • Lead Architects : Linshou Wu, Xiangying Zhao
  • Design Team : Jingzhou Li, Guangfu Lin, Shihao Zhang, Jiexin Zhan, Zhenhao Zeng, Siyu Shi, Valentina Lupo, Alexandre Midou
  • Landscape Design : Yingli Zhou, Yalong Zheng
  • Client : Youlan Middle School
  • Local Design Institute : Tsinghua-Yuan
  • City : Xingxian
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Youlan Middle School, about one kilometer away from the 120th Division School in Xingxian County, Shanxi Province. The height difference between the north and the south of the site is about 6 meters. The project, including the library and classrooms, stands on the central axis of the campus between the teaching area and the living area. The villages built on the mountain around the site leave us an unforgettable impression. We hope that the building will look like a village. We intend to create a multi-level wandering space and a porous place that allows crossing, in contrast to the ordinary rigid teaching building.

Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Exterior Photography
© Siming Wu
Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Siming Wu

We will extend the folded wall along the terrain. The library, art, music, geography, and other classrooms and exhibition halls are placed between the walls, forming a layout in which buildings and courtyards alternate.

Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Siming Wu
Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Siming Wu

The interior and exterior of the building blend with each other, providing various communication spaces for teachers and students. The east side of the building in combination with the sports venue becomes stands or a sports venue in the shadow in the afternoon. The west side of the building facing the dormitory area forms the entrance square of the library and the art building.

Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Siming Wu
Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Siming Wu
Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Siming Wu

The continuous winding wall guides people's sight to different indoor scenes. It is difficult for people inside to see the whole building. People see different scenes while walking as if they were in a village. A picture scroll is opening before their eyes.

Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Table, Chair
© Siming Wu
Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Siming Wu
Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Glass
© Siming Wu

The skylights are set up along the concrete folded wall, which provides a quiet reading space and a work display space with stable light. At the same time, they can reduce the window opening area of the wall and better adapt to the local cold climate. The concrete folded walls with different heights and coarse wood texture are in harmony with the surrounding majestic mountains.

Save this picture!
Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Siming Wu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Xingxian, Shanxi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WAU Design
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsChina
Cite: "Tuyi Building of Youlan Middle School / WAU Design" 05 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989154/tuyi-building-of-youlan-middle-school-wau-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Siming Wu

友兰中学图艺综合楼 / WAU建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream