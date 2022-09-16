Dolce Tacubo Patisserie / Tadokoro Architects

+ 13

City : Shibuya City

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. DOLCE TACUBO is a Western confectionery shop where you can simply cook high-quality ingredients and enjoy the charm of the ingredients. We pursued a shop design that fits the philosophy of sweets. The interior is a minimalist space stripped of architectural elements as much as possible to bring out the sweets. We aimed to create a space that makes the products stand out even more by adding variations to the colors and textures of the minimalist interior.

In order to make this interior look impressive in the city, a wooden frame is provided on the façade, and the interior is cut out to create an exterior design that emphasizes. This frame creates a sense of floating by projecting from the building with a cantilever beam, creating a sense of extraordinary and fun.

This entrance was originally the back door of the store, but since there was a splendid cherry tree here, we changed the position of the entrance and incorporated the cherry tree to create a pleasant entrance. Cherry trees have a sense of the season, with fresh green, flowers, autumn leaves, and deciduous leaves, giving the store a different look throughout the year.

The approach stepping stone is a monolith of Inada stone, and we examined the size and weight that can be brought in in order to incorporate the power of the stone that has just been cut from the quarry into the approach of the shop. In addition, split surface finish and burner finish are combined as a finish that can ensure the safety of walking while making the most of the stone's expression.

Just like making sweets that make the most of the power of the ingredients, I think that by making the building a space that makes the most of the materials such as trees, stones, earth, and wood, we can resonate with each other and become an attractive shop.