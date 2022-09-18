Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos

+ 54

Residential • Chacarita, Argentina Architects: Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 26910 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Javier Agustin Rojas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Carpinterías de Aluminio , Huup , Moltrasio , Monolitic , Roca , Tortuga , thin compact

Text description provided by the architects. La Vecindad Santos Dumont housing building is located on a double lot in the center of the block in the neighborhood of Chacarita, Buenos Aires. It is a residential building with a wide variety of typologies and large private and common outdoor spaces that, together with section strategies, resolve and define the use of the complex.

The entrance hall on the ground floor, the central courtyard on the first floor, and the stairs together with the different flower beds generate the paths in the form of an architectural walk that characterize the way of inhabiting the complex.

Save this picture! Plan - 1st and 2nd floor

The building is built in exposed reinforced concrete, plaster, aluminum carpentry, and granite cladding made in situ for the circulatory walls in the common areas, ironwork in solid sections painted white and wooden details appear in the entrance hall.

This work is the result and continuity of the studio's work in relation to collective housing systems, in low and medium fabric areas, and its reflection on the relationship between the urban landscape and the forms of contemporary living.

Starting from the volumetric and typological work, spatiality, materiality, and light in their relationship and caliber are the 3 axes that define this work.