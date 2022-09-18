Submit a Project Advertise
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos

Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos

Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsSantos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardSantos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, HandrailSantos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden+ 54

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Chacarita, Argentina
  Architects: Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos
  Area: 26910 ft²
  Year: 2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Carpinterías de Aluminio, Huup, Moltrasio, Monolitic, Roca, Tortuga, thin compact
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. La Vecindad Santos Dumont housing building is located on a double lot in the center of the block in the neighborhood of Chacarita, Buenos Aires. It is a residential building with a wide variety of typologies and large private and common outdoor spaces that, together with section strategies, resolve and define the use of the complex.

Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The entrance hall on the ground floor, the central courtyard on the first floor, and the stairs together with the different flower beds generate the paths in the form of an architectural walk that characterize the way of inhabiting the complex. 

Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Image 44 of 54
Plan - 1st and 2nd floor
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Image 47 of 54
Section
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The building is built in exposed reinforced concrete, plaster, aluminum carpentry, and granite cladding made in situ for the circulatory walls in the common areas, ironwork in solid sections painted white and wooden details appear in the entrance hall.

Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Javier Agustin Rojas

This work is the result and continuity of the studio's work in relation to collective housing systems, in low and medium fabric areas, and its reflection on the relationship between the urban landscape and the forms of contemporary living.

Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Image 53 of 54
Constructive detail
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Starting from the volumetric and typological work, spatiality, materiality, and light in their relationship and caliber are the 3 axes that define this work.

Santos Dumont Building 3756 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project location

Address: Chacarita, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

