World
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos

Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsFraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, DoorFraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, HandrailFraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows+ 28

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
  • Architects: Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3875 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Carpinterías de Aluminio, Moltrasio
  • Lead Architects : Carlos Cottet, Victoria Iachetti
  • Collaborators : Arq. Cristian Jaume, Arq. Melina Cocordano
  • Structural Calcutation : Ing. José Zaldua (calculista), Ing. Rodrigo Saura (colaborador)
  • Smithy : Arq. Dario Nahmad (Estudio D´Urban)
  • Construction Company : Ing. Rodolfo Rusalen (Hedir S.A.)
  • Program : Edificio de viviendas
More Specs
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Fraga 297 is a small housing complex that comprises four apartments and is located in a corner lot in Chacarita, Buenos Aires. This neighborhood still preserves its original cobblestone streets, tree-lined sidewalks, and Casas chorizo in a low-density density residential fabric. Still, the last years have witnessed the creation of the Audiovisual District in 2010 and the creative overflow from the neighboring Palermo, transforming and boosting the area’s vitality. New production companies, television studios, art galleries, ateliers, restaurants, and small housing buildings have shaped a new cultural and gastronomic pole that is very attractive to live and work in.

Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The first guidelines on the project were set by three initial conditions: the required chamfered corner, the limited height allowed, and a requirement formulated by the neighbor, and former owner of the plot, to avoid the obstruction of his patio with the new building. These conditions outline the volumetric definition of the building and the relationship of the openings and expansions with the urban space. 

Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Image 21 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Image 22 of 28
Plan - 1st and 2nd floor
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Image 27 of 28
Sections 03
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Glass
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The program shapes into a volume with three facades that provide cross ventilation, different orientations and visuals and define the conformation and scale of each unit. A compact access hall and a system of mounted stairs articulate the units.

Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The building has a reinforced concrete structure, white masonry facades, cementitious coatings, wooden floors, and metallic details. The entrance features a green metallic gate that emphasizes the continuity of the urban space inside the building, sifting natural light and calibrating the visuals between the urban sidewalk and the hall.

Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Image 28 of 28
Axo
Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The typological research’s focus was set on fitting the four units into a unified whole and making the spatiality of each one compatible with the needs of their owners. Every unit has private expansions, patios, or terraces, conceived as continuations of their interior spaces. The spatial experience resembles the individuality of a house whilst maintaining the collective spirit of a housing building.

Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project gallery

Project location

Chacarita, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Argentina
"Fraga 297 Building / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos" [Edificio Fraga 297 / Cottet Iachetti Arquitectos] 16 Sep 2022. ArchDaily.

