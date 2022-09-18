Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten

-
Architects: Fröhlich Gassner Architekten
- Area : 340 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Célia Uhalde
-
Manufacturers : Bembe, Endter, Ilumina, THPG
- Project Management : Jannis Gaßner
- Visualization : Christina Wüst
- Bathrooms : Adrian Conradi
- Furniture Customization : Adrian Conradi
- Construction Contractors : existing Building
- City : Diedorf
- Country : Germany
Text description provided by the architects. During the energetic renovation of the 70s detached house, care was taken to preserve the existing structure as far as possible.
Only the bathrooms and the living and dining areas were restructured by deliberately removing walls so that, together with the natural stone surfaces and built-in furniture made of solid oak, they convey a contemporary atmosphere.
The existing oak mosaic parquet floors were sanded and sealed. In the attic, the roof beams were exposed and painted white along with the walls. To match, an exposed screed was created in the open attic.