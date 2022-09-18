Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten

Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten

Save
Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten

Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, ChairResidential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailResidential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten - Interior Photography, WindowsResidential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Diedorf, Germany
  • Architects: Fröhlich Gassner Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Célia Uhalde
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bembe, Endter, Ilumina, THPG
  • Project Management : Jannis Gaßner
  • Visualization : Christina Wüst
  • Bathrooms : Adrian Conradi
  • Furniture Customization : Adrian Conradi
  • Construction Contractors : existing Building
  • City : Diedorf
  • Country : Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Célia Uhalde
Save this picture!
Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Chair
© Célia Uhalde

Text description provided by the architects. During the energetic renovation of the 70s detached house, care was taken to preserve the existing structure as far as possible.

Save this picture!
Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Célia Uhalde
Save this picture!
Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Célia Uhalde

Only the bathrooms and the living and dining areas were restructured by deliberately removing walls so that, together with the natural stone surfaces and built-in furniture made of solid oak, they convey a contemporary atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Célia Uhalde

The existing oak mosaic parquet floors were sanded and sealed. In the attic, the roof beams were exposed and painted white along with the walls. To match, an exposed screed was created in the open attic.

Save this picture!
Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Arch
© Célia Uhalde

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fröhlich Gassner Architekten
Office

Products

WoodStoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten" 18 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989061/residential-house-renovation-frohlich-gassner-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream