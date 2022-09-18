Residential House Renovation / Fröhlich Gassner Architekten

+ 27

Houses • Diedorf, Germany Architects: Fröhlich Gassner Architekten

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 340 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Célia Uhalde

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Bembe , Endter , Ilumina , THPG

Project Management : Jannis Gaßner

Visualization : Christina Wüst

Bathrooms : Adrian Conradi

Furniture Customization : Adrian Conradi

Construction Contractors : existing Building

City : Diedorf

Country : Germany

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. During the energetic renovation of the 70s detached house, care was taken to preserve the existing structure as far as possible.

Only the bathrooms and the living and dining areas were restructured by deliberately removing walls so that, together with the natural stone surfaces and built-in furniture made of solid oak, they convey a contemporary atmosphere.

The existing oak mosaic parquet floors were sanded and sealed. In the attic, the roof beams were exposed and painted white along with the walls. To match, an exposed screed was created in the open attic.