Katinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio

Coffee Shop • Vietnam Architects: Sawadeesign Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : HLrStudio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : An Cuong , Dulux , Hafele , Hoa Phat , Jotun , Toto

Lead Designers : Đoàn Sĩ Nguyên, Vo Thanh Phat

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. This project honors the beauty of rustic architecture, not from the flashy and glossy but focusing on the use of materials, structures, and functional structures. Taking the industrial style as the main theme, Sawadeesign wants to bring a minimalist experience space with raw concrete material.

The transparent glass facade provides a panoramic view, creating ventilation for the interior space. The harmonious combination of aesthetic and functional factors.

The project exploits the space truss structure, using modern iron and glass materials in the form of modules as the language for the facade. With the function of minimizing the bad effects of sunlight, bringing an eco-friendly factor.