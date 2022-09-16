Submit a Project Advertise
Katinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio

Katinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio

Katinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeKatinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairKatinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows, HandrailKatinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 10

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Vietnam
  • Architects: Sawadeesign Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :HLrStudio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  An Cuong, Dulux, Hafele, Hoa Phat, Jotun, Toto
Katinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© HLrStudio

Text description provided by the architects. This project honors the beauty of rustic architecture, not from the flashy and glossy but focusing on the use of materials, structures, and functional structures. Taking the industrial style as the main theme, Sawadeesign wants to bring a minimalist experience space with raw concrete material.

Katinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© HLrStudio
Katinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© HLrStudio

The transparent glass facade provides a panoramic view, creating ventilation for the interior space. The harmonious combination of aesthetic and functional factors.

Katinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© HLrStudio

The project exploits the space truss structure, using modern iron and glass materials in the form of modules as the language for the facade. With the function of minimizing the bad effects of sunlight, bringing an eco-friendly factor.

Katinat Saigon Kafe Go Vap / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© HLrStudio

Project location

Address:Đ. Lê Văn Thọ, Gò Vấp, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Sawadeesign Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopVietnam
