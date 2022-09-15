Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture

Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture

Save
Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture

Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenMaple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeMaple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Interior Photography, TableMaple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam, Deck, Patio+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Portland, United States
  • Lead Designer : Rick Berry, Ryan McCluckie, Ryan Yoshida
  • City : Portland
  • Country : United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. The Maple Rock Residence is a Northwest contemporary home built for entertaining and showcasing the homeowners’ extensive art collection. It was clear early in the design process that the house represented a milestone in the clients’ lives.

Save this picture!
Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jeremy Bittermann

On the cusp of retirement and ready to determine the pace of their lives moving forward, the new home would play a large role in how their future would look. A gallery-like aesthetic and a focus on indoor-outdoor integration are the pervasive elements of the design and serve to create a functional and beautiful forever home for the clients. 

Save this picture!
Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Image 22 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Image 23 of 27
Plan

An early challenge that we encountered was the steep slope of the site — from the road to the opposite end of the site, the grade change is over 20 feet. Remaining in this neighborhood was important to the client, and the site offered incredible views of the Coastal Range along with mature trees, so we knew the design needed to work with the slope. The resulting house and landscape step down with the natural profile of the land using plantings to soften the grade changes.  

Save this picture!
Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Jeremy Bittermann

The interior of the home is spacious and bright. The main level opens from the foyer into a large great room complete with a two-story flamed granite fireplace and a 40-foot-wide sliding door that connects the living room and dining room to the patio. A first-floor music room provides custom shelving and a comfortable space to hang and enjoy music. The second story of the home has a separate bedroom and office wings connected by a bridge. The sloped site allowed for a basement featuring a sauna, wine room, and bonus room.

Save this picture!
Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Interior Photography, Table
© Jeremy Bittermann

Throughout the home special consideration was given to the client's art collection, balancing bright open spaces with the need for art walls. The design team also considered how light, both sun and artificial, would impact the art and worked closely with a lighting consultant for solutions. The exterior exhibits contrasting elements and nods to a Japanese aesthetic. The house is clad in western red cedar with a moody black finish. Vertical warm-toned wood slats create visual interest and privacy while still allowing natural light to filter in.

Save this picture!
Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jeremy Bittermann

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Scott | Edwards Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Maple Rock Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture" 15 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989036/maple-rock-residence-scott-edwards-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream