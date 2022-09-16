Submit a Project Advertise
  Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners

Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners

Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners

Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners - Exterior Photography, Forest
Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners - Exterior Photography
Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners - Interior Photography, Facade

Houses
Ghent, United States
Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Scott Frances

Text description provided by the architects. The Ghent House was designed as a linear collection of structures, slightly askew from one another and partially embedded into a hillside. Each structure contains one room. Slightly raised interconnecting underground passages link the rooms spatially and conceptually.

Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners - Exterior Photography
© Scott Frances
Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners - Image 11 of 11
Floor plan
Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Scott Frances

The building’s low profile minimizes its impact on the sprawling 78-acre site. A small, elevated entry building leads down and into the passage that connects the house’s four bedrooms, kitchen, living, and dining rooms.

Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Arch, Arcade
© Scott Frances
Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners - Interior Photography, Facade
© Scott Frances

Each room is focused on a large, glazed opening that provides spectacular views of the Catskill Mountains and access to the exterior. The site design accommodates sculpture, sitting areas, a pool, walking paths, and beehives, and provides ample grazing land for local cattle farmers.

Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, Arcade
© Scott Frances

