Ghent House / Thomas Phifer and Partners

Architects: Thomas Phifer and Partners
- Area : 5152 ft²
- Year : 2020
Photographs :Scott Frances
- City : Ghent
- Country : United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Ghent House was designed as a linear collection of structures, slightly askew from one another and partially embedded into a hillside. Each structure contains one room. Slightly raised interconnecting underground passages link the rooms spatially and conceptually.
The building’s low profile minimizes its impact on the sprawling 78-acre site. A small, elevated entry building leads down and into the passage that connects the house’s four bedrooms, kitchen, living, and dining rooms.
Each room is focused on a large, glazed opening that provides spectacular views of the Catskill Mountains and access to the exterior. The site design accommodates sculpture, sitting areas, a pool, walking paths, and beehives, and provides ample grazing land for local cattle farmers.