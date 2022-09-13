Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. The Yorke Peninsula beach house is located on a limestone cliff, taking full advantage of the panoramic views of the ocean beyond. The original shack that made way for the new home has been in our client’s family for many generations. The new house pays respect to the old – retaining a similar size, scale, and materiality. It is also designed to continue a long tradition of playing host to large gatherings of family and friends.

There is a seamless flow from inside to out, with a large verandah offering protected outdoor living spaces away from the prevailing winds. Floor-to-ceiling glazing gives spectacular views from most rooms out to the ocean. This northern glazing, along with high-level windows is designed to let the winter sun penetrate deeply into the house while blocking it in summer.

Robust materials such as rammed earth, polished concrete, and timber mix with simple white sheet cladding materials - creating a home that sits comfortably among the dunes and other shacks dotted along the coastline.