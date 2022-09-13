Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture

Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture

Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture

Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamYorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture - Interior Photography, Coast, Beam, DeckYorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamYorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck+ 23

Curramulka, Australia
Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Sievers

Text description provided by the architects. The Yorke Peninsula beach house is located on a limestone cliff, taking full advantage of the panoramic views of the ocean beyond. The original shack that made way for the new home has been in our client’s family for many generations. The new house pays respect to the old – retaining a similar size, scale, and materiality. It is also designed to continue a long tradition of playing host to large gatherings of family and friends.

Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck
© David Sievers
Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture - Image 23 of 23
Plan
Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© David Sievers

There is a seamless flow from inside to out, with a large verandah offering protected outdoor living spaces away from the prevailing winds. Floor-to-ceiling glazing gives spectacular views from most rooms out to the ocean. This northern glazing, along with high-level windows is designed to let the winter sun penetrate deeply into the house while blocking it in summer.

Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture - Exterior Photography, Deck
© David Sievers
Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© David Sievers

Robust materials such as rammed earth, polished concrete, and timber mix with simple white sheet cladding materials - creating a home that sits comfortably among the dunes and other shacks dotted along the coastline.

Yorke Peninsula Beach House / Mountford Williamson Architecture - Exterior Photography
© David Sievers

Mountford Williamson Architecture
