World
Save
Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior PhotographyNoland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography, ChairNoland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairNoland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Wellbeing
Leipzig, Germany
  • Architects: loeserbettels Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :loeserbettels Design Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Caparol Icons , Creation Baumann, Frama, Lambert Fils , Olymp , Tarkett
  • Lead Architects : Henrik Bettels
  • Interior Design : Sofia Löser, Henrik Bettels
  • City : Leipzig
  • Country : Germany
Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography
© loeserbettels Design Studio
Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography
© loeserbettels Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Salon Noland is located in the lively neighborhood of Leipzig-Reudnitz. For this reason, the room was deliberately designed to be exciting: strong colors alternate dynamically with different materials and textures.

Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography
© loeserbettels Design Studio
Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© loeserbettels Design Studio

Light translucent curtains provide a back wall for the individual areas. The functional elements, on the other hand, are made of robust stainless steel components, which create a contrast with their clear form.

Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Shelving
© loeserbettels Design Studio

In addition, there are reflective shelves and colored platforms, which are eye-catchers for the products on display and arouse the curiosity of customers.

Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© loeserbettels Design Studio

Functionally, the salon is divided into two levels. The upper area is covered with soft curtains, creating a private and relaxed atmosphere. The lower area is available to quick-determining customers.

Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© loeserbettels Design Studio
Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Image 16 of 16
Axonometry
Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography
© loeserbettels Design Studio

The result is an interplay of overlays, reflections, transparency, and density, creating a unique appearance.

Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© loeserbettels Design Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Leipzig, Germany

loeserbettels Design Studio
