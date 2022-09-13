Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio

+ 16

Wellbeing • Leipzig, Germany Architects: loeserbettels Design Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 120 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : loeserbettels Design Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Caparol Icons , Creation Baumann , Frama , Lambert Fils , Olymp , Tarkett

Lead Architects : Henrik Bettels

Interior Design : Sofia Löser, Henrik Bettels

City : Leipzig

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Salon Noland is located in the lively neighborhood of Leipzig-Reudnitz. For this reason, the room was deliberately designed to be exciting: strong colors alternate dynamically with different materials and textures.

Light translucent curtains provide a back wall for the individual areas. The functional elements, on the other hand, are made of robust stainless steel components, which create a contrast with their clear form.

In addition, there are reflective shelves and colored platforms, which are eye-catchers for the products on display and arouse the curiosity of customers.

Functionally, the salon is divided into two levels. The upper area is covered with soft curtains, creating a private and relaxed atmosphere. The lower area is available to quick-determining customers.

The result is an interplay of overlays, reflections, transparency, and density, creating a unique appearance.