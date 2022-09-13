Noland Hair Salon / loeserbettels Design Studio

-
Architects: loeserbettels Design Studio
- Area : 120 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :loeserbettels Design Studio
-
Manufacturers : Caparol Icons , Creation Baumann, Frama, Lambert Fils , Olymp , Tarkett
-
Lead Architects : Henrik Bettels
- Interior Design : Sofia Löser, Henrik Bettels
- City : Leipzig
- Country : Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Salon Noland is located in the lively neighborhood of Leipzig-Reudnitz. For this reason, the room was deliberately designed to be exciting: strong colors alternate dynamically with different materials and textures.
Light translucent curtains provide a back wall for the individual areas. The functional elements, on the other hand, are made of robust stainless steel components, which create a contrast with their clear form.
In addition, there are reflective shelves and colored platforms, which are eye-catchers for the products on display and arouse the curiosity of customers.
Functionally, the salon is divided into two levels. The upper area is covered with soft curtains, creating a private and relaxed atmosphere. The lower area is available to quick-determining customers.
The result is an interplay of overlays, reflections, transparency, and density, creating a unique appearance.