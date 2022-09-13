Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Iran
  5. Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

Save
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, WindowsProject No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeProject No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Interior PhotographyProject No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Residential
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  156
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Parham Taghioff
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hitachi Air Conditioning, Berker, Bongio, Toto, VitrA, farzanehart studio
  • Lead Architects : Alireza Taghaboni
  • Design Team : Alireza Taghaboni, Majid Jahangiri, Sepideh Sarafzadeh, Masoud Saghi, Mohammadreza MohebAli, Mehrdad Makaremi, Morvarid Momayezan, Yaser Karimian, Amin Hoseinirad, Amir Najafi, Mohammad Kahidi
  • City : Tehran
  • Country : Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. Project Number 14 is built on a small urban plot with an area of 156 sqm. Therefore, a question can be raised on how it can be possible to create a condition in a compact area, to benefit from the maximum potential of the site for the sake of improving the quality of the spaces and internal-external organization of the building.

Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Image 18 of 24
Plan - 2nd Floor

Despite the limited area, by activating its roof, the project tries to make a change to the urban view and challenge the common belief about the skyline of the infill buildings, therefore, unlike its generic neighbors which are shaped by the accumulation of similar apartment units, attempts to contain three distinct varieties of units. In addition to the functional solution to the ridge, these roofs improve the spatial contraction and expansion that has also been considered in the duplex organization of the levels.

Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Interior Photography, Facade
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Image 23 of 24
Diagram
Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Parham Taghioff

Given the considerable mass dissimilarity between the project and the adjacent neighborhood, and the topographic height difference of the site, section designing is prioritized and spatial units, instead of expanding on the surface, are accumulated on top of each other to define the program diagram of the project. This approach also puts forward suggestions for changing conventional linear diagrams of circulation and zoning into a vertical arrangement.

Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Image 21 of 24
Plan - 5th Floor
Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Interior Photography
© Parham Taghioff

The project attempts to communicate effectively with the site's existing topography as well as to provide the possibility of benefiting from natural lighting and ventilation for the underground levels in an encounter with the relatively small garden that remained – because of the construction laws – by division and defining various levels.

Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Image 22 of 24
Section AA
Save this picture!
Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Parham Taghioff

Both exterior and interior of the building are constructed with two materials of structural exposed concrete and painted brick, which while separating residential spaces and circulation areas, apply the blending and interweaving of the materials and experimenting with these two along with the miniature curiosities in section, to shape the inner spaces.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialIran
Cite: "Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni" 13 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988819/project-n4-residential-building-next-office-alireza-taghaboni> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream