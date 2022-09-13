Project No.14 Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

+ 24

Design Team : Alireza Taghaboni, Majid Jahangiri, Sepideh Sarafzadeh, Masoud Saghi, Mohammadreza MohebAli, Mehrdad Makaremi, Morvarid Momayezan, Yaser Karimian, Amin Hoseinirad, Amir Najafi, Mohammad Kahidi

City : Tehran

Country : Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Project Number 14 is built on a small urban plot with an area of 156 sqm. Therefore, a question can be raised on how it can be possible to create a condition in a compact area, to benefit from the maximum potential of the site for the sake of improving the quality of the spaces and internal-external organization of the building.

Despite the limited area, by activating its roof, the project tries to make a change to the urban view and challenge the common belief about the skyline of the infill buildings, therefore, unlike its generic neighbors which are shaped by the accumulation of similar apartment units, attempts to contain three distinct varieties of units. In addition to the functional solution to the ridge, these roofs improve the spatial contraction and expansion that has also been considered in the duplex organization of the levels.

Given the considerable mass dissimilarity between the project and the adjacent neighborhood, and the topographic height difference of the site, section designing is prioritized and spatial units, instead of expanding on the surface, are accumulated on top of each other to define the program diagram of the project. This approach also puts forward suggestions for changing conventional linear diagrams of circulation and zoning into a vertical arrangement.

The project attempts to communicate effectively with the site's existing topography as well as to provide the possibility of benefiting from natural lighting and ventilation for the underground levels in an encounter with the relatively small garden that remained – because of the construction laws – by division and defining various levels.

Both exterior and interior of the building are constructed with two materials of structural exposed concrete and painted brick, which while separating residential spaces and circulation areas, apply the blending and interweaving of the materials and experimenting with these two along with the miniature curiosities in section, to shape the inner spaces.