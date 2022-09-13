House Paap / Architecten De Bruyn

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. House Paap, located on the edge of the beautiful Kluisbos in Huizingen (Belgium), concerns the necessary total renovation and extension of a detached single-family house with an outspoken sixties atmosphere.

The architect opted to introduce two well-chosen extensions to enlarge the interior space and divide the exterior space as required by the client. The extensions are designed as light, timber-frame constructions. The exterior materialization of the facades and roof of these volumes is the result of an extensive design-research. Cladded in thermally treated and black stained fraké lathing the extensions both contrast and match with the existing materialization of the façade. Furthermore the wooden cladding is in reference to the construction material and to the wooded surroundings of the project.

The first extension, at the front facade, contains a kitchen area on ground level and a master bedroom directly above. This volume was specifically designed with a gently sloping roof to match the existing volumetric. The enlarged kitchen area on ground floor is directly linked to the nearby terrace area. The difference in level with the dining area gives the kitchen an autonomy. The master bedroom on the first floor contains both a dressing area as well as a bathroom. Both are an integral part of the open master bedroom.

The second extension, at the back facade provides a subtle, small-scale extension of the dining area in order to allow more light to penetrate the house without being directly overlooked by neighbours. Against the new exterior facade, a steel bookcase was designed. The two new annexes form together with the existing living areas and their height differences an interesting flow of spaces. They form divided spaces without being physically separated from each other.

The client and architects opted to conserve the existing atmosphere throughout the entire project.The interior was therefore renovated to its original materialization as much as possible: the existing stair, the trellis work on the sloping interior ceiling, the existing parquet floor, .. were renewed to their original glory. The materials of the new added interior spaces are subtle and simple to seek connection with the existing ones.