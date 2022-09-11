Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Morocco
  5. Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO

Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO

Save
Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO

Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, WindowsRabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Interior Photography, Table, ChairRabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, ClosetRabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Interior Photography+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Casablanca, Morocco
  • Architects: Studio BO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alessio Mei
  • Lead Architect : Benmoussa Omar
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© Alessio Mei

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves creating an extension of an artist studio for a famous Moroccan painter Mr. Abdelkebbir Rabi’. The project takes place in the old colonial center of Casablanca, close to the city's biggest public park and the splendid “sacré coeur” church. Mr. Rabi’ used to work with bi-chromatic drawing or painting, he trades between figurative and abstractive representation. As all his work revolves around shadows and light, his only request was about natural light, and natural materials with a neutral atmosphere that will don’t disturb him at work.

Save this picture!
Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Alessio Mei
Save this picture!
Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Image 11 of 14
Plan
Save this picture!
Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Interior Photography
© Alessio Mei

So, the space was an old technical terrace that was not used for much, and the idea was to cover a part of it with a curved glazed ceiling that will contain all things that he needs to work, the proposition was to have a space bathed in diffused light equipped with all the comfort for a painter. The realization of the project was not easy because of the site’s accessibility. The space contains a workspace, a large work plan with all paint material, an office space with his library, a living room, a storage room, and a bathroom.

Save this picture!
Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Windows
© Alessio Mei
Save this picture!
Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Image 13 of 14
Section BB
Save this picture!
Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Interior Photography
© Alessio Mei

All the canopy was made of powder-coated metal in a workshop and was assembled on site. All the heat-tempered glass of the canopy is sandblasted to diffuse the light and make the drop shadows disappear which is very important for a painter artist studio. All the parquet floor was made in oak, and the work plan was made in local travertine. The large plinth (25cm) also was made in travertine. The desk and the library are placed on wheels on rails, and it slides as a back door making the entrance of the storage room.

Save this picture!
Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Table
© Alessio Mei

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Casablanca, Morocco

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio BO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsMorocco
Cite: "Rabi’ Artist Studio / Studio BO" 11 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988759/rabi-artist-studio-studio-bo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream