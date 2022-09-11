Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Sweden
  5. Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter

Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter

Save
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter

Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLedvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsLedvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairLedvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Table, Chair+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Järva, Sweden
  • Architects: Gatun Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5022
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Michael Perlmutter
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Caparol, Ecophon, Gärsnäs, HAY, Jotun, Kvadrat, Moelven, Muuto, Optigrun, Schüco, Smidmek, Tarkett, Åkompani
  • Design Team : Roger Spetz, Filipe Pimentel, Beatrice Fägnell, Ulf Edgren
  • Plumbing Systems Services : Creanova
  • Tenants : Carmeda, Annehem
  • Furniture Agent : AB Evert Lindelöf
  • Clients : PEAB, Carmeda, Annehem
  • Contractors : Peab
  • Construction Engineers : BTKon
  • Electrical Services : Vinnergi
  • Fire Protection : Brandskyddslaget
  • BREEAM : Projekledarehuset
  • Bespoke Furniture : Lövdals Snickeri AB
  • City : Järva
  • Country : Sweden
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Michael Perlmutter

Text description provided by the architects. Kv Ledvolten is a central location in the new rapidly growing Ulriksdal district in Stockholm, Sweden. The volume is partly triangular and detached surrounded by streets on three sides and a square to the north. Its volumetric presence is prominent when arriving at the site. The triangular shape and its narrow angles create playful geometric relationships with the context and give the building a strong sculptural character.

Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Michael Perlmutter
Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Image 19 of 23
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Michael Perlmutter

Facade. Like a city palace, it´s divided into three orders: the entrance floor in the form of a plinth of light gray concrete and timber frame glass partitions; “the body” consisting of three floors with repetitive opening rhythm; and a double height top floor, “the crown”, that provides a spectacular 5m ceiling height space for the tenants’ social activities.

Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Michael Perlmutter
Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Image 20 of 23
Floor Plan 1
Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Windows, Beam
© Michael Perlmutter

Each floor protrudes 5cm, which contributes to the building's characteristic appearance and playful volumetric character. The succession protrusions allow for a mass breakdown along the façade and generate a better balance of proportion, both vertically and horizontally.

Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Michael Perlmutter
Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Image 21 of 23
Floor Plan 2
Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Michael Perlmutter

Material and color. The color was chosen in relation to the palette of the surrounding buildings. On the other hand, to distinguish the character of the intervention and emphasize its sculptural presence, a glossy finish was chosen for a touch of exclusivity. The “body” and “crown” are built from prefabricated concrete elements that are painted using a method that gives a glossy, shaded metallic finish.

Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Facade
© Michael Perlmutter
Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Michael Perlmutter

The facade at ground level is characterized by the relationship between light gray concrete and timber frame glass partitions.  Extruded timber fins mark their presence and take up space, while ribbons create a finer detailing highlighting the entrance points. The recesses on the blind prefabricated concrete walls at ground level follow the proportions and rhythm of the timber-framed partitions to form a harmonious composition throughout.

Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Michael Perlmutter

Detail and integrity. The building's constituent parts such as the prefabricated façade elements and window openings are rationally cared for, but also well studied in relation to the volume of the building and their presence as individual details. The prefabricated element joints are subordinate to the building's design and used as the facades’ vertical reference whereas the horizontal joints are formed by the protrusions of 5cm.

Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Michael Perlmutter
Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Image 22 of 23
Elevation
Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Michael Perlmutter

The detailing at interfaces is simple and clear. Window frames are overlapped by the concrete elements and this way is hidden if looking from the outside. Windowsill and apron are integrated into the concrete elements promoting detail clarity and simplicity. Ledvolten is BREEAM Very Good certified.

Save this picture!
Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Michael Perlmutter

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Drottning Kristinas Esplanad, 170 67 Solna, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gatun Arkitekter
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSweden
Cite: "Ledvolten Offices / Gatun Arkitekter" 11 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988757/ledvolten-offices-gatun-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream