World
Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos

Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos

Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeIndustrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Interior PhotographyIndustrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeIndustrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair+ 39

Houses
Spain
  • Architects In Charge : Juan Marco Marco
  • Collaborating Architects : Guillermo Gómez, Sheila Pérez, Alvaro Arroyo, Zuzanna Cieslewicz
  • Structure Engineering : Daniel Carratalá
  • MEP : Ingenet, S.L.
  • Contractor : Miguel Monteagudo Cuevas
  • Country : Spain
Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a plot of land with a steep slope, in the Barranco de Soterraña, a natural water course, near Valencia. We developed an idea of an industrialized, fragmented, and unplugged house, integrating passive systems and self-generation of energy.

Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Diego Opazo

In this half-slope location, the house, designed to be manufactured with industrialized components in three months, and installed in a few days, sits on a light metallic structure, that allows habitability in this complex topography, without manipulating it, without taming it.

Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Diego Opazo
Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Diego Opazo
Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Image 38 of 39
Section
Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Diego Opazo
Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Diego Opazo
Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, Handrail, Steel
© Diego Opazo

Eight modules, of limited dimensions due to the characteristics of their transport, organize the sequence of the domestic spaces, interior, and exterior, of this modular industrialized house. After the execution of a structure in situ, these pieces are accommodated elevated from the ground, maintaining the runoff regime of the soil, and allowing future extensions, by bringing other modules or, simply, by colonizing parts of this hybrid structural framework.

Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Diego Opazo
Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Image 39 of 39
Constructive system
Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Diego Opazo

The house explores this fragmentation, consistent with the proposed construction systems, generating a daily and intense relationship with nature, despite its small size, and without having to resort to large glass surfaces or other devices that are incompatible with the climate and the budget. The importance of the intermediate spaces generated, which complement the strict interior surfaces and collaborate with the thermal control of the environments. Thus, all the parts of the house, in this sequence of spaces, have direct access to the outside and participate in the games of the proposed structure in the landscape.

Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Diego Opazo

Project gallery

