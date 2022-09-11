Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos

+ 39

Architects In Charge : Juan Marco Marco

Collaborating Architects : Guillermo Gómez, Sheila Pérez, Alvaro Arroyo, Zuzanna Cieslewicz

Structure Engineering : Daniel Carratalá

MEP : Ingenet, S.L.

Contractor : Miguel Monteagudo Cuevas

Country : Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a plot of land with a steep slope, in the Barranco de Soterraña, a natural water course, near Valencia. We developed an idea of an industrialized, fragmented, and unplugged house, integrating passive systems and self-generation of energy.

In this half-slope location, the house, designed to be manufactured with industrialized components in three months, and installed in a few days, sits on a light metallic structure, that allows habitability in this complex topography, without manipulating it, without taming it.

Eight modules, of limited dimensions due to the characteristics of their transport, organize the sequence of the domestic spaces, interior, and exterior, of this modular industrialized house. After the execution of a structure in situ, these pieces are accommodated elevated from the ground, maintaining the runoff regime of the soil, and allowing future extensions, by bringing other modules or, simply, by colonizing parts of this hybrid structural framework.

The house explores this fragmentation, consistent with the proposed construction systems, generating a daily and intense relationship with nature, despite its small size, and without having to resort to large glass surfaces or other devices that are incompatible with the climate and the budget. The importance of the intermediate spaces generated, which complement the strict interior surfaces and collaborate with the thermal control of the environments. Thus, all the parts of the house, in this sequence of spaces, have direct access to the outside and participate in the games of the proposed structure in the landscape.