Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K

Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K

Save
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K

Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopKatinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior PhotographyKatinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography, HandrailKatinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography, Chair, Door+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Module K
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Do Sy
  • Design Team : Phuong Dung, Thuy Trang, Nghiep Thong, Diep Binh Quyen, Phu Binh, Hanh Nguyen, Kim Anh, Ngoc Han, Khanh Di, Dai Nghia, Quang Minh.
  • City : Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country : Vietnam
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography, Chair, Door
© Do Sy

Text description provided by the architects. A corner building in HCMC has been transformed from a kindergarten to a cafe with curves and coffee-colored fittings to soften and smooth. Module K found the DNA for the Katinat Cafe project: a rough shell embracing a warm soul. The site, at the corner of an intersection, was once a kindergarten with a swimming pool inside. The clients wanted to keep the existing structure but remove glossy coats of paint and give the space a robust atmosphere. Katinat, a chain of more than 50 cafes in Vietnam, is named after a prominent old street (named Rue Catinat before 1975), the site of famous colonial buildings.

Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Image 15 of 17
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography, Chair
© Do Sy

Dung Le, Project Manager said: “We wanted customers to experience different spatial environments and emotional experiences when enjoying coffee products, but to still keep the special branded atmosphere of Katinat.” “We chose the design of curved counters and curved stairs with galvanized materials shaped to create the strength of the structure. And then used thin metal sheets to wrap that texture and continue to create counterbalancing curves.

Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Image 16 of 17
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Do Sy

The new interior design sees terrazzo floors and rough concrete columns. Double height windows bring in light and connect the interior to outside. Walls of glass bricks patterned with the shapes of the Katinat brand are softly backlit on the outside, and inside create delicate patterns on horizontal surfaces.

Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Image 17 of 17
Section A-A
Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Do Sy

A sculptural circular concrete staircase with illuminated steel steps connects the ground floor with a curved mezzanine level. At the center is a stainless steel organically shaped coffee bar, framed at different levels with bronze strips. Patrons sit on curved cocoa-colored banquettes or at cinnamon-colored seats with small circular tables of pale terrazzo. Banisters topped with bolster cushions to lean against create a relaxed vibe and delineate spaces. Outside seating features Parisian-style tables and chairs.

Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Do Sy

Interior elements add some froth to the space - ovoid brand-shaped mirrors are framed with bronze, whilst large-faced clocks, reminiscent of old French clocks, sit atop bar tables. Lighting includes cream-colored wall lamps set within vertical wall elements, double-arm table lamps, and suspended ceiling lights. The color range blends from pale latte to warm mocha to dark espresso, from cool to warm. Shots of bronze punctuate the monochrome scheme, bringing a contemporary twist. A blend of textures and patterns.

Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography
© Do Sy

The design and construction were completed in 65 days in the post-lockdown period in Vietnam. Module K and Soulroom designed the interiors of the HCMC project as part of a Katinat Coffee Master Concept 2022, having already completed 15 previous projects for the brand. The design team finds unique elements for each project, bringing some French details into the space, with the design acting as a bridge between the old and new, between the client brand and the user.

Save this picture!
Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© Do Sy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Module K
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopVietnam
Cite: "Katinat Coffee Binh Phu / Module K" 10 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988742/katinat-coffee-binh-phu-module-k> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream