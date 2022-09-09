Submit a Project Advertise
World
House of Triangles / Khuon Studio

House of Triangles / Khuon Studio

House of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, HandrailHouse of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, ChairHouse of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, HandrailHouse of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam+ 28

Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Khuon Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Thiet Vu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dulux, Takara Standard, Toto
House of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Handrail
© Thiet Vu

Text description provided by the architects. The client had been living in this house for a long time and wished for a new living experience, so for this renovation project, we have maintained the original structural frame but demolished the existing walls and stairs to create new circulation and repartition of the rooms.

House of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Thiet Vu
House of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Image 24 of 28
Plan - Ground Floor
House of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Chair
© Thiet Vu

As the old house had a typical rectangular layout with too many little rooms, we have breathed new life into the living space by integrating a second pattern that is 45 degrees from the original one, creating new walls that cross the floor plan diagonally. This does not only reshape the rooms but also opens them up to the atrium, the inner yard, and the new circulation core, which optimizes natural lighting.

House of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Door, Chair, Handrail, Beam
© Thiet Vu
House of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Image 25 of 28
Plan - 1st Floor
House of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Thiet Vu

The division of triangular spaces with common vertices helps provide easy access to the rooms. Each room also widens toward the atrium, facilitating ventilation and flexibility.

House of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Stairs, Beam, Handrail, Deck
© Thiet Vu
House of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Thiet Vu

The new diagonal language is also repeated on the interior surfaces and the openings of the house, specifically the tiles, the wood grain, the terrazzo walls, and especially the air brick systems, unifying the geometric aspect of the project.

House of Triangles / Khuon Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thiet Vu

