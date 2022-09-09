House of Triangles / Khuon Studio

+ 28

Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: Khuon Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 380 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Thiet Vu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Dulux , Takara Standard , Toto

Architects : Huynh Anh Tuan, Ngo Quang Hau

City : Ho Chi Minh City

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The client had been living in this house for a long time and wished for a new living experience, so for this renovation project, we have maintained the original structural frame but demolished the existing walls and stairs to create new circulation and repartition of the rooms.

As the old house had a typical rectangular layout with too many little rooms, we have breathed new life into the living space by integrating a second pattern that is 45 degrees from the original one, creating new walls that cross the floor plan diagonally. This does not only reshape the rooms but also opens them up to the atrium, the inner yard, and the new circulation core, which optimizes natural lighting.

The division of triangular spaces with common vertices helps provide easy access to the rooms. Each room also widens toward the atrium, facilitating ventilation and flexibility.

The new diagonal language is also repeated on the interior surfaces and the openings of the house, specifically the tiles, the wood grain, the terrazzo walls, and especially the air brick systems, unifying the geometric aspect of the project.