World
  ArchDaily
  Articles
  3. Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments

Designing a living room is not just about deciding on the sofa and rug set. Often, because it is the main environment of the house, it is connected with other programs of more public use, such as kitchens and offices - or even private, such as dormitories, in the case of apartments with a reduced area -, therefore, in order to conceive greater spatial flow, it is necessary to think of different strategies that help design a more comfortable and pleasant space.

Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 2 of 21Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 3 of 21Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 4 of 21Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 5 of 21+ 21

In this way, we selected ten examples of living rooms in Brazilian apartments - ranging from 31 to 140 m² - and their layout plans to demonstrate how the design can facilitate the use of these spaces. Choosing materials, creating versatile furniture, adopting internal landscaping and permeable spatial limitations are some of the features that stand out. See them all below.

Apartamento Avelã / Mínimo Arquitetura e Design

Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 6 of 21
Apartamento Avelã / Mínimo Arquitetura e Design. Foto: © Haruo Mikami
Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 18 of 21
Floor Plan - Apartamento Avelã / Mínimo Arquitetura e Design

Apartamento Dendê / Sinta Arquitetura

Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 2 of 21
Apartamento Dendê / Sinta Arquitetura. Image: © Gabriela Daltro
Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 19 of 21
Floor Plan - Apartamento Dendê / Sinta Arquitetura

Apartamento JP / Trema Arquitetura + Daniel Zahoul

Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 7 of 21
Apartamento JP / Trema Arquitetura + Daniel Zahoul. Image: © Renata Zambello
Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 20 of 21
Floor Plan - Apartamento JP / Trema Arquitetura + Daniel Zahoul

Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque

Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 3 of 21
Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque. Image: © Julia Tótoli
Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 21 of 21
Floor Plan - Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque

Apartamento Santana / Degradê Arquitetura

Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 8 of 21
Apartamento Santana / Degradê Arquitetura. Image: © Julia Ribeiro
Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 12 of 21
Floor Plan - Apartamento Santana / Degradê Arquitetura

Apartamento Giuseppe / Estúdio OLO

Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 5 of 21
Apartamento Giuseppe / Estúdio OLO. Image: © Bia Guedes
Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 13 of 21
Floor Plan - Apartamento Giuseppe / Estúdio OLO

Apartamento Sodré 272-401 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 4 of 21
Apartamento Sodré 272-401 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura. Image: © Marcelo Donadussi
Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 14 of 21
Floor Plan - Apartamento Sodré 272-401 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

Apartamento Moóca / Oficina Coletiva Arquitetos + Casa Sopro

Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 9 of 21
Apartamento Moóca / Oficina Coletiva Arquitetos + Casa Sopro. Image: © Nathalie Artaxo
Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 15 of 21
Floor Plan - Apartamento Moóca / Oficina Coletiva Arquitetos + Casa Sopro

Apartamento IRI / VOA Arquitetura

Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 10 of 21
Apartamento IRI / VOA Arquitetura. Image: © Rafael Renzo
Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 16 of 21
Floor Plan - Apartamento IRI / VOA Arquitetura

Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura

Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 11 of 21
Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura. Image: © Julia Totoli
Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments - Image 17 of 21
Floor Plan - Apartamento Paleta / com/c arquitetura

Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments" [Salas de estar: 10 layouts em apartamentos brasileiros] 14 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988648/living-rooms-10-layouts-in-brazilian-apartments> ISSN 0719-8884

