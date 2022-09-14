Living Rooms: 10 Layouts in Brazilian Apartments

Designing a living room is not just about deciding on the sofa and rug set. Often, because it is the main environment of the house, it is connected with other programs of more public use, such as kitchens and offices - or even private, such as dormitories, in the case of apartments with a reduced area -, therefore, in order to conceive greater spatial flow, it is necessary to think of different strategies that help design a more comfortable and pleasant space.
In this way, we selected ten examples of living rooms in Brazilian apartments - ranging from 31 to 140 m² - and their layout plans to demonstrate how the design can facilitate the use of these spaces. Choosing materials, creating versatile furniture, adopting internal landscaping and permeable spatial limitations are some of the features that stand out. See them all below.