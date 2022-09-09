Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Laguna House / SUN arquitectos

Laguna House / SUN arquitectos

Save
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos

Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailLaguna House / SUN arquitectos - Interior Photography, BeamLaguna House / SUN arquitectos - Interior Photography, BeamLaguna House / SUN arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows+ 29

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
La Laguna, Chile
  • Architects: SUN arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2153 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Antonia Izquierdo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alumadi, Opendark
  • Lead Architect : Juan Eduardo Salinas
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade, Windows
© Antonia Izquierdo

Text description provided by the architects. The Laguna House is located on the shores of the Zapallar lagoon. Its location in a privileged corner, separated from the beach by a narrow strip of sand, and its perfect implantation in the plot makes possible its good orientation and an original volumetry that adapts to its conditions.

Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Antonia Izquierdo

Program. The house is divided into two floors, which separate the use of more public spaces on the first floor and the bedrooms on the second floor.

Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Antonia Izquierdo
Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Antonia Izquierdo

The house is accessed from the first level, which organizes the common spaces such as a large living-dining room, overlooking the sea, next to them the kitchen attached to the service area and laundry room, a guest bathroom, parking, and a terrace with a pool that connects to the living room through sliding windows. The second level contains two bedrooms articulated by a large distributor, a shared bathroom, and the master bedroom. The latter is separated from the rest of the floor by two terraces, one facing north and the other south, with a private bathroom and dressing room. This separation isolates the main room from noise as well as illuminates the whole area with the large windows overlooking the upper terraces. All the rooms are articulated around the fireplace, which functions as the heart of the house, as it heats from the living room, creating a circular path from the first level, to the upper level.

Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Antonia Izquierdo
Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Antonia Izquierdo

Volumetry. The volumetry of the house is created from the restriction of the distance to the limits of the plot. Thus a lower volume is created, which follows the same geometry and supports two upper volumes, one square and one rectangular, both joined by the terraces. This mixed volumetry of wood and steel on a one-meter-high reinforced concrete plinth, not only avoids the frequent flooding of the site but also intensifies the views from both floors. On the other hand, it creates two environments in the outdoor area; a more public one facing the street and a more private one, protected from the wind, where the terrace, swimming pool, and barbecue area are located. The careful choice of materials and the way in which they complement each other results in a house with a contemporary look that combines the modern and the traditional.

Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Antonia Izquierdo
Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Image 22 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Image 23 of 29
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Antonia Izquierdo
Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Image 26 of 29
Section 01
Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Antonia Izquierdo

Light. The house is oriented to the south, and the views condition the orientation, which is why the outdoor living area is located on the north side, providing natural light to the terrace and pool throughout the day, while illuminating the rest of the house's large windows are open throughout the main facade. This, together with the terraces on the upper level, illuminates part of the living room and two of the bedrooms. In addition, a skylight over the stairs provides light to the entire vertical communication core.

Save this picture!
Laguna House / SUN arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Antonia Izquierdo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SUN arquitectos
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Laguna House / SUN arquitectos" [Casa Laguna / SUN arquitectos] 09 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988634/laguna-house-sun-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream