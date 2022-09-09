Laguna House / SUN arquitectos

+ 29

Houses • La Laguna, Chile Architects: SUN arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 2153 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Antonia Izquierdo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Alumadi , Opendark

Lead Architect : Juan Eduardo Salinas

Collaborating Architect : Carlos Vilchez

City : La Laguna

Country : Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The Laguna House is located on the shores of the Zapallar lagoon. Its location in a privileged corner, separated from the beach by a narrow strip of sand, and its perfect implantation in the plot makes possible its good orientation and an original volumetry that adapts to its conditions.

Program. The house is divided into two floors, which separate the use of more public spaces on the first floor and the bedrooms on the second floor.

The house is accessed from the first level, which organizes the common spaces such as a large living-dining room, overlooking the sea, next to them the kitchen attached to the service area and laundry room, a guest bathroom, parking, and a terrace with a pool that connects to the living room through sliding windows. The second level contains two bedrooms articulated by a large distributor, a shared bathroom, and the master bedroom. The latter is separated from the rest of the floor by two terraces, one facing north and the other south, with a private bathroom and dressing room. This separation isolates the main room from noise as well as illuminates the whole area with the large windows overlooking the upper terraces. All the rooms are articulated around the fireplace, which functions as the heart of the house, as it heats from the living room, creating a circular path from the first level, to the upper level.

Volumetry. The volumetry of the house is created from the restriction of the distance to the limits of the plot. Thus a lower volume is created, which follows the same geometry and supports two upper volumes, one square and one rectangular, both joined by the terraces. This mixed volumetry of wood and steel on a one-meter-high reinforced concrete plinth, not only avoids the frequent flooding of the site but also intensifies the views from both floors. On the other hand, it creates two environments in the outdoor area; a more public one facing the street and a more private one, protected from the wind, where the terrace, swimming pool, and barbecue area are located. The careful choice of materials and the way in which they complement each other results in a house with a contemporary look that combines the modern and the traditional.

Light. The house is oriented to the south, and the views condition the orientation, which is why the outdoor living area is located on the north side, providing natural light to the terrace and pool throughout the day, while illuminating the rest of the house's large windows are open throughout the main facade. This, together with the terraces on the upper level, illuminates part of the living room and two of the bedrooms. In addition, a skylight over the stairs provides light to the entire vertical communication core.