Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Denmark
  5. 50 Queens Installation / BIG

50 Queens Installation / BIG

Save
50 Queens Installation / BIG

50 Queens Installation / BIG - Exterior Photography50 Queens Installation / BIG - Exterior Photography, Facade50 Queens Installation / BIG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade50 Queens Installation / BIG - Exterior Photography+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temporary Installations
København, Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
50 Queens Installation / BIG - Exterior Photography
© Laurent De Carniere

Text description provided by the architects. 50 pedestals are exhibited in honor of 50 significant female figures from Danish history. The exhibition takes place at, which during the exhibition period will be renamed 'Dronningens Nytorv'. It is expected that up to 100,000 will experience the exhibition, after which some pedestals travel to selected places in the country. 

Save this picture!
50 Queens Installation / BIG - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Laurent De Carniere

They pose in the squares. Towering in the parks. And thrones in front of theaters, museums, and universities. The male statues. But why are women conspicuous by their absence from the cityscape? Golden Days, in collaboration with BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group and Kunsthal Charlottenborg, will now do something about this. 

Save this picture!
50 Queens Installation / BIG - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcus Mørk
Save this picture!
50 Queens Installation / BIG - Exterior Photography
© Laurent De Carniere

When Golden Days invite you to a festival in September, it is with the ambition to write the women further forward in history and make them visible in the Copenhagen urban space. Under the festival title QUEENS, Golden Days presents an extensive program of more than 200 events. The festival uses the royal 50th anniversary as a welcome opportunity to shine the spotlight on the queens of history – both those with and without a crown. 

Save this picture!
50 Queens Installation / BIG - Exterior Photography
© Laurent De Carniere
Save this picture!
50 Queens Installation / BIG - Exterior Photography, Column
© Laurent De Carniere

The exhibition will be home at Kongens Nytorv, which will be renamed 'Dronningens Nytorv' on the occasion of the festival. Here you will pay tribute to 50 of the heroines of history by putting them on pedestals – literally. The exhibition has been developed and curated in collaboration with the design studio BIG and Kunsthal Charlottenborg. Accenture Song and Meta are also key communication partners. 

Save this picture!
50 Queens Installation / BIG - Exterior Photography, Bench
© Laurent De Carniere

The exhibition is designed by BIG and centers on 50 named women from Danish history, each of whom is awarded a pedestal. Or, more precisely, 49. One pedestal is left anonymous to ask the question: Who have we forgotten? As an invitation to the audience to contribute their take on who we should pay tribute to with a statue. Because, of course, there are more than 49 women who deserve that honor.

Save this picture!
50 Queens Installation / BIG - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arcade, Column
© Laurent De Carniere

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:King's New Square, Kongens Nytorv, 1050 København K, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bjarke Ingels Group
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsDenmark
Cite: "50 Queens Installation / BIG" 08 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988619/50-queens-installation-big> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream