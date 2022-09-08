50 Queens Installation / BIG

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. 50 pedestals are exhibited in honor of 50 significant female figures from Danish history. The exhibition takes place at, which during the exhibition period will be renamed 'Dronningens Nytorv'. It is expected that up to 100,000 will experience the exhibition, after which some pedestals travel to selected places in the country.

They pose in the squares. Towering in the parks. And thrones in front of theaters, museums, and universities. The male statues. But why are women conspicuous by their absence from the cityscape? Golden Days, in collaboration with BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group and Kunsthal Charlottenborg, will now do something about this.

When Golden Days invite you to a festival in September, it is with the ambition to write the women further forward in history and make them visible in the Copenhagen urban space. Under the festival title QUEENS, Golden Days presents an extensive program of more than 200 events. The festival uses the royal 50th anniversary as a welcome opportunity to shine the spotlight on the queens of history – both those with and without a crown.

The exhibition will be home at Kongens Nytorv, which will be renamed 'Dronningens Nytorv' on the occasion of the festival. Here you will pay tribute to 50 of the heroines of history by putting them on pedestals – literally. The exhibition has been developed and curated in collaboration with the design studio BIG and Kunsthal Charlottenborg. Accenture Song and Meta are also key communication partners.

The exhibition is designed by BIG and centers on 50 named women from Danish history, each of whom is awarded a pedestal. Or, more precisely, 49. One pedestal is left anonymous to ask the question: Who have we forgotten? As an invitation to the audience to contribute their take on who we should pay tribute to with a statue. Because, of course, there are more than 49 women who deserve that honor.