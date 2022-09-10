Submit a Project Advertise
1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group

1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group

1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Exterior Photography, Garden1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Garden1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
San Diego, United States
  • Architects: DNA Design Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6979 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hebble Productions | David Hebble
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Fritz Hansen, Aster Cucine, Cosetino, Gandia Blasco, Montis, Pianca, SilaStone, VersaTile Surfaces
  • Lead Architect : Jesper Pedersen
  • Lighting Designer : Tazz Lighting
  • General Contractor  : Superior General Construction
  • City : San Diego
  • Country : United States
1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Hebble Productions | David Hebble

Text description provided by the architects. In 2019 Danish Architect Jesper Pedersen* was approached by clients from the UK with the task of remodeling their summer home in the hills of La Jolla, CA. The clients purchased a 7,000-square-foot estate in the Muirlands, one of the oldest neighborhoods in La Jolla. The land on which the house sits is part of Harold Muir's original 257 acres of Soledad Mountain purchased in 1920.

1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Garden
© Hebble Productions | David Hebble
1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Image 25 of 28
Site Plan
1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hebble Productions | David Hebble

The estate, a rare single level on over an acre of land, was designed by Architect Leonard Veitzer in 1974 with the outdoors in mind. So much so that there are only four homes on the street to achieve a symbiosis with nature. The clients, consummate art collectors, and design aficionados felt strongly about respecting the original design's intent. Pedersen has built a niche for his expertise in remodeling architecturally significant and mid-century homes with his modern design aesthetic and years of building experience.

1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Countertop, Windows
© Hebble Productions | David Hebble
1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Hebble Productions | David Hebble
1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hebble Productions | David Hebble

With the resort vibe already in place, Pedersen wanted to give the clients not just a modern update of materials but a true private sanctuary that reflected their family life and lifestyle. This meant removing the media room and replacing it with another bedroom, designing a great room for their two children to read and create, a library for the bibliophile couple's vast book collection, a luxurious main bathroom en-suite, rooms carefully appointed with renowned design furniture pieces, and many blank walls as a backdrop for their extensive art collection. "They were dream clients, with impeccable taste and a willingness to trust my vision; the only challenge was, as it always is remodeling note-worthy homes, to integrate the old and new with balance and respect,” shares Pedersen.

1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Hebble Productions | David Hebble
1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Image 26 of 28
Floor Plan
1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows, Deck
© Hebble Productions | David Hebble

The kitchen layout was completely redesigned with a cement kitchen from Italy by Aster Cucine with integrated Miele and Thermador ovens, dishwasher, refrigerator, and wine cooler. The functional appliance garage, located within the cabinets, was designed with a pull-out counter, electrical outlets, and LED lighting. Jesper chose matte-black cement cabinets and a Grey-Taupe SilaStone countertop from Consetino. LED strip lighting is designed into all toe-kicks to create a mood for cozy evening gatherings.

1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Exterior Photography
© Hebble Productions | David Hebble
1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Hebble Productions | David Hebble

The redesign extended to a completely remodeled casita and a new hardscape and landscape that included an entertaining space with a fire table by the refinished pool. Citrus trees and low-irrigation plants with Gandia Blasco outdoor furniture from Spain completed Jesper's design and what is now the perfect home for this family's holiday respites.

1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hebble Productions | David Hebble

Cite: "1974 Leonard Veitzer La Jolla Remodel / DNA Design Group" 10 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988549/1974-leonard-veitzer-la-jolla-remodel-dna-design-group> ISSN 0719-8884

