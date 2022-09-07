Submit a Project Advertise
  5. The Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects

The Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects

The Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects

The Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsThe Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsThe Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community Center
Coimbatore, India
  • Architects: Masonry of Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Robin Shibu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Asian, Kavery, Maheswary Marbles, S Windows, Saint Gobain Glass, Surya Lime, Tata Oxide, Weinerberger Bricks
  • Glazing : Vijay Increations
  • Projects Architectes : Gokul G.S, Sanjay Kand
  • Plot Area : 2400 sft
  • Fabrication : Siva Engineering
  • City : Coimbatore
  • Country : India
The Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Robin Shibu

Text description provided by the architects. The design brief was to create a multi-utility space accommodating the activities like yoga, chantings, and lodgings with the basic kitchen and utilitarian spaces. The construction was taken care of in two phases.

The Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Robin Shibu
The Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects - Image 16 of 17
Plan - Ground Floor
The Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Robin Shibu

The first phase was focused on constructing a convention space confining 30 to 40 wards. The roof was done as a shallow vault to create a reverberating space to chant from a vantage point. The ventilation was done in a way such that the easterly winds enter from a lower level into the room and the stacks up and vents out through the western direction. The plot measures 40’ in width and 60’ in depth located at the foothills of Coimbatore west.

The Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Robin Shibu
The Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects - Image 17 of 17
Plan - First Floor
The Convention Centre / Masonry of Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Robin Shibu

The planning was very simple on a rectilinear plot we placed a rectangular mass on the western side with the short side facing the road and a long side facing the west. Due to the exposed side facing west we had to use materials with higher “u” values and lesser “R” values. The ideal choice was to go with porotherm blocks measuring about 16” x 8” x 8” in its size. It is larger in size but light in weight which resulted in faster construction phases yet while finishing it becomes slow due to the brittleness.

Project location

Address:Marudhamalai Adivaram, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641046, India

