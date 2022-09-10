Submit a Project Advertise
World
Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes

Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes

Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Exterior Photography, WindowsClair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Exterior Photography, BeamClair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamClair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Beam+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Day Care
Vully-les-Lacs, Switzerland
  • Architects: Wolff Obrist architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  288
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Cécile Monnier
  • Lead Architects : Alain Wolff & Claartje Vuurmans
  • Intern : Elodie Lobbestael
  • Engineering : CFA ingénieurs conseils
  • City : Vully-les-Lacs
  • Country : Switzerland
Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Cécile Monnier

Text description provided by the architects. The Clair Vully nursing home was built in 2010 in the hamlet of Salavaux, at the end of Lake Morat. This extension project allows for the creation of a daycare center (CAT) that completes the establishment’s care facilities.

Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Cécile Monnier
Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Cécile Monnier
Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Column
© Cécile Monnier

The one-story extension is located in front of the existing building. It fills in the empty space between the service road and the main building, bridging the difference in their geometry. The vast, long activity room opens up to the west and is followed by the break room.

Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Cécile Monnier
Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Cécile Monnier
Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Image 22 of 22
Ground Floor Plan

The distribution and service rooms occupy the side facing the nursing home. The roof extends to the southwest to form a covered entrance for the nursing home, redefining the square and the access to the entire building.

Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Interior Photography, Beam
© Cécile Monnier

The facades are timber-framed and clad in northern pine and interact with the projecting roof and tobacco shed opposite. Inside, the wooden slab structure is visible, the exposed brick walls are simply whitewashed, and the floor is covered with parquet.

Clair Vully Daycare Center / Wolff Obrist architectes - Exterior Photography
© Cécile Monnier

Project location

Address:Vully-les-lacs, Switzerland

