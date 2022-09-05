Submit a Project Advertise
World
Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova

Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova

Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairLachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova - Interior Photography, KitchenLachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairLachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova - Interior Photography+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects : Lenka Holcnerova, Amanda Goular
  • Interior Design : Mariana Mota
  • Woodwork : Manuel Moura Pura Abilidade
  • City : Lisboa
  • Country : Portugal
Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© José Manuel Ferrão

Text description provided by the architects. Our story with Lachoix started with a phone call at the end of last summer from the Owner and creative director Fatima Carvalho. She asked us to collaborate with her on developing a concept store that feels like a gallery and can simultaneously function as an atelier.

Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© José Manuel Ferrão

Throughout each stage of the project, we worked closely with the Lachoix team: from the brainstorming about concepts and ideas stage to making drawings, choosing materials, and the painstaking execution of the project itself. It was a pleasure to work with such high-minded professionals...

Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© José Manuel Ferrão
Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova - Image 11 of 12
Plan

Our vision was to create a clean yet sophisticated contemporary space. To achieve this, we stripped the false ceiling and layers of paint to get down to the essence of the structure. Subsequently, we added whites, grays, and browns to create the desired atmosphere.

Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Door
© José Manuel Ferrão
Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova - Interior Photography, Chair
© José Manuel Ferrão

The client required that their open-space concept store mutually functions as a display zone and working space.  The linen curtain is the element that serves both as a division and connection between the two zones.  

Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Manuel Ferrão

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Príncipe Real, Lisboa, Portugal

About this office
Atelier Holcnerova
Office

Cite: "Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova" [Loja Conceito Lachoix / Atelier Holcnerova] 05 Sep 2022. ArchDaily.

