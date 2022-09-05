Lachoix Concept Store / Atelier Holcnerova

+ 12

Architects : Lenka Holcnerova, Amanda Goular

Interior Design : Mariana Mota

Woodwork : Manuel Moura Pura Abilidade

City : Lisboa

Country : Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Our story with Lachoix started with a phone call at the end of last summer from the Owner and creative director Fatima Carvalho. She asked us to collaborate with her on developing a concept store that feels like a gallery and can simultaneously function as an atelier.

Throughout each stage of the project, we worked closely with the Lachoix team: from the brainstorming about concepts and ideas stage to making drawings, choosing materials, and the painstaking execution of the project itself. It was a pleasure to work with such high-minded professionals...

Our vision was to create a clean yet sophisticated contemporary space. To achieve this, we stripped the false ceiling and layers of paint to get down to the essence of the structure. Subsequently, we added whites, grays, and browns to create the desired atmosphere.

The client required that their open-space concept store mutually functions as a display zone and working space. The linen curtain is the element that serves both as a division and connection between the two zones.