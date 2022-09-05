Liljevalchs+ Museum / Wingårdhs

+ 39

Architect In Charge : Gert Wingårdh

Project Lead Architect : Niklas Carlen

Project Architects : Johan Israelsson, Fredrik Nilsson

Project Engineers : Stefan Nilsson, Alexandra Pripp, Andreas Dahlberg

Facade Art : Ingegerd Råman

Interior Design : Sara Helder, Gert Wingårdh, Wingårdhs

Façade, Concrete : PEAB

Floors, Concrete : PEAB & HTC

Concrete, In General : Swerocks VELOX. SCC C30/37 STD cem Dmax 11.

Formwork : DOKA

Landscape Architecture : Ramböll

City : Stockholm

Country : Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. The addition to Liljevalchs Konsthall is reserved without cowering. Its posture is that of a discreet aide attending to the existing art gallery. A small, precisely tailored operation. One hundred seventy square meters of glass roof let the whole sky into the building. It’s all rather simple. A square filled with molded skylights. Two meters wide and two meters high. Two straight walls and two leaning. All the way up in the building a thin glass membrane separates inside from outside. Below, the light plays exactly the way we want it.

Liljevalchs+ serves as a complement to the old art gallery, which continues to welcome visitors approaching from the main thoroughfare of Djurgårdsvägen, but our building faces Falkenbergsgatan instead. The differentiation between the two buildings is programmatic as well as visual.

The original entrance, which is well established as fundamental to Liljevalchs and the experience of its architecture, will retain its primacy. Our addition provides more space for exhibitions, a secondary entrance, a museum shop, and the development of the café.

The original building has two levels: a basement with gallery spaces on top. The addition pretends to maintain the same arrangement, but in fact it’s a split-level plan with floors at six different elevations throughout the building.

It is rectangular in form, cast like a great concrete block. Glass artist Ingegerd Råman, who has been working with us on the project, has decorated the façades with crystal clear bottle bottoms, creating a grid of glass.