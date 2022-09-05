Felip Miralles Cultural Center / eneseis Arquitectura

+ 23

Houses • Benimantell, Spain Architects: eneseis Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 497 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : David Frutos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Alumed Lluria Manufacturers :

Project : Daniel Solbes, José Luis Durán Arribas, Javier Yañez

Project Management : Daniel Solbes, José Luis Durán Arribas

Technical Architect : Juan Miguel Mayor

Lighting : Ambients

City : Benimantell

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The Felip Miralles Cultural Center is located in the municipality of Benimantell, on the road through the town. By participating in this project, we aim to create a place to host and inspire local cultural activities, activities that will reach people across the region, given the building’s status as a university teaching venue. In essence, the building is a simplified townhouse, able to blend into the urban landscape, but with key features that will identify it as an iconic public space.

It has two floors that align with the existing levels. On the upper floor, the road-side of the building is completely closed off and on the opposite side, a large window looks out across the rooftops towards the impressive La Serrella mountain range. On the ground floor, the classrooms have direct access to the square and spill out onto it. Outside and inside become one as the cobblestones of the street cross the threshold into the building, flowing through the ground floor to reach the public square beyond. It is, nonetheless, an urban construction, but one with a mission to bring this public space to life.

The dry construction system is quick to assemble, uses fewer materials, and has few layers, making construction simpler and more economical, and therefore more environmentally and financially sustainable. The structure creates the spaces, while OSB boards are used to furnish and finish rooms. The Felip Miralles Cultural Centre is a forum for dialogue between visitors and residents of Benimantell. It stands out as a public cultural venue in a rural context, a space that, ultimately, will become the great hall of the town.