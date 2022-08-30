Expo City Dubai to Welcome Back Visitors on September 1st Ahead of its Full Relaunch

Ahead of the official opening of the Expo City Dubai site on October 1st, the organizers have announced that visitors will have the chance to discover two of the Expo's thematic pavilions: Alif and Terra starting September 1st, marking its inauguration. The pre-launch will also feature access to Garden in the Sky, a 360-degrees platform that offers panoramic views of the site.

The Expo City Dubai organizers stated that “although some transitional work is still being carried out, much of Expo City Dubai’s public realm will be open and is unrestricted to visit.” The Expo School Programme will also be an integral part of the experience, offering an “awe-inspiring and growing collection of immersive academic experiences, exhibits and interactive workshops, highlighting the themes of the pavilions”.

The site's prominent structures such as the Al Wasl Plaza, Surreal Fountain, Women's Pavilion, and the Vision Pavilion will open in October. Towards the end of the year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, showcasing the history and impact of World Expos. Entrance tickets will cost Dhs50 per person per venue, and are available either on the Expo website or at four Expo City Dubai ticket offices as of September 1.

After a year delay due to the worldwide pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai was inaugurated on October 1st, 2021. The event was held for the first time in the Middle East, and focused on architecture, culture, and innovation, with over 191 national participants. The pavilions on display were divided into three districts: Mobility, Sustainability, and Opportunity, each showcasing how their country has contributed and will contribute in the future to its respective theme. In addition to the national pavilions, each district had its own thematic pavilion: the Sustainability Pavilion “Terra” by Grimshaw, the Mobility Pavilion “Alif” by Foster + Partners, and the Opportunity Pavilion “Mission Possible” by AGi Architects.

